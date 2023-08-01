THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Last weekend’s visits shed some light on a few top UT targets

Texas did host some committed prospects and underclassmen for a pool party last Thursday, but it wasn’t an overly active recruiting weekend on the Forty Acres compared to what we saw from some of UT’s regional foes, particularly Texas A&M and LSU. The Texas staff was able to get Kobe Black in for a visit on Friday, which was a big development, but the rest of the weekend was spent doing a lot of scoreboard watching before the August dead period set in earlier this week.

Let’s check on some of the buzz from the weekend …

Kobe Black – The Waco Connally product took a Friday visit to Texas before visiting A&M on Saturday. Black has fall official visits coming up with LSU and Alabama. The Texas visit went very well, per OB’s conversation with Black’s father. We have heard from A&M sources that the visit to College Station also went well, and Black’s father said as much (although he wasn’t on that trip). We still like Texas’s position in this one due to a variety of factors, but this one’s not the slam dunk some have made it out to be. LSU and A&M are UT’s biggest threats and the guess here is that it’ll come down to the Longhorns or the Tigers in the end. Decision dates on this one have always been somewhat unsettled, but the thought by people close to Black is that he could decide in-season, following his two official visits.

Colin Simmons – As expected, there’s a lot of LSU buzz coming from Simmons’ trip to Baton Rouge. That’s pretty much standard practice, especially for a high-profile prospect like Simmons who knows how to create suspense. There’s still confidence in Austin, but with a fall official visit to LSU on the schedule, the Tigers are not going to go away. Neither is A&M, for that matter, although Simmons not making it to College Station can only be seen as a knock on the Aggies’ chances. Texas still looks good as the calendar turns to August.

Caden Durham – Most of the early OU chatter has shifted to LSU. That doesn’t really impact Texas, but we’ll see if that could have an effect on Simmons.

Corian Gipson – He was back at Clemson on his own dime yet again. When Gipson first committed, I thought he could be a guy Texas might have a chance to flip in the end because it seemed like a pretty close race. I’m not so sure about that anymore. He seems all in with his Clemson decision.

Ryan Wingo – Visits to in-state Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M all received positive reviews. Wingo continues to talk about a December decision and even mentioned this weekend that A&M will probably get a December OV. I continue to hear that Texas and Missouri are the most likely destinations. Interestingly, there’s a high level of confidence on both sides.

Zina Umeozulu – A bit of a surprise visitor to A&M this weekend, it’s still a three-team race between Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Longhorns have a lot to sell, obviously, including family ties, but Zina’s always been pretty open-minded on possibly doing his own thing.

2. The things I’m most interested in observing during fall camp

a. Back-up QB race - Quinn Ewers is obviously going to be a major talking point, but how are the reps going to be divided between Maalik Murphy, Arch Manning and even Charles Wright? Can Murphy build on his solid spring performance? If Quinn is ever forced to miss time within a game (or in a multiple-game stretch … gasp), which QB would get the call?

b. Running back rotation – Sark basically named every back on the roster when ...

