Orangebloods - The 3-2-1 (via Blackland Distillery): LB Robby Snelling, Kelvin Banks, more

1. Texas is a legitimate contender for two-sport standout Robby Snelling

Things have moved pretty quickly between Texas and linebacker Robby Snelling, and it's probably time Longhorn fans start paying closer attention.

Snelling, out of Reno (NV) McQueen, picked up a Texas offer on April 5. One week later, Snelling had locked in his Texas official visit for the weekend of June 11. A two-sport standout who excels as both a linebacker and a pitcher/outfielder, Snelling has been in touch with both coaching staffs at Texas.

“I really like the Texas feel. I've been to Austin one time before for a baseball tournament with my travel team, and I loved it out there,” Snelling said. “I want to be somewhere where it'll keep my arm in good shape, where I can work out, be outside year-round with good weather. That's really important for me.

“And it's just a great school. Both sports - football and baseball - are great, and I feel like it'll be a really good marriage with the two. From what I've seen, the two coaches have worked really well together, so that was really important for me too.”

Along with his Texas visit, Snelling has official visits set up to Oregon on June 4 and Arizona on June 16. That leaves him two more, which he’ll probably save for the fall, but it sounds like the three June visits could be the primary competitors for Snelling’s commitment.

“I’ll take all five for sure. But I think I’m going to save the other two for in-season in the fall, so if they open things up I’d like to go get a game experience at a couple places too. But my main ones are the ones I’m taking in June,” Snelling said.

On the diamond, Snelling is a left-handed pitcher and he also plays center field. He actually committed to Stanford as a freshman for baseball only, but recently decommitted. The Cardinal has now offered for both football and baseball, but Snelling said he’s focusing his attention on other programs.

He communicates with Texas coaches Jeff Choate and Steve Sarkisian regularly. His relationship with Choate is strong, and the new UT assistant has a bit of a connection to Snelling’s family.

“He knows my uncle. He’s known my uncle for a pretty long time. My uncle is the football coach at Butte Junior College in Chico, California, so they've been in contact with each other while coach Choate was at Montana State. He had been in contact with him there, so it's kind of it's nice that we just have other things to talk about other than just sports,” Snelling said. “I feel like that's good, you get into more deep conversations because he knows most of my family through my uncle talking and that type of stuff. It's been really good that not everything is revolving around football and he's getting to know me more as a person.”

While on his UT official visit in June, Snelling said he’s hoping to get a good look at both the football and baseball programs since he intends to play both at the next level. He’s planning to take the recruiting process at a pretty slow pace now that football is a legitimate part of the equation.

“Our timeline is kind of after our high school football season, and then also I'll be able to watch the college football season of games, kind of see how things play out this year for that. I'm not rushing into anything,” Snelling said. “I don't need to be committed or anything by a certain date, so just taking it slowly.”

With Choate’s connection to Snelling’s uncle, the excitement around the football program under the new staff and the success of the Texas baseball team, there should be a lot to sell for the Longhorns in this race. Snelling is familiar with the passion Texas fans have for both football and baseball, which he said is a positive factor for the Longhorns.

“I really liked the atmosphere of the football games, and the baseball games. They have great turnouts at both of the events. That's somewhere I want, a really good backing for both sports and somewhere that will put you in that atmosphere to want to perform to your best ability,” he said. “That’s what pops into my head for me about Texas.”

2. Kelvin Banks is preparing for the home stretch

Rivals100 offensive lineman Kelvin Banks has his five official visits set for June ...





