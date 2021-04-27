Orangebloods - The 3-2-1 (via Blackland Distillery) - transfer LB; Denver Harris; more

Markus Kypreos (Malibuhorn) is the owner of Blackland Distillery in Fort Worth, Texas. He is a second-generation UT alum and 18-year Orangebloods member. For 15 years, Markus practiced as an attorney, but at night, he attended culinary school, then pursued a wine education through the Master Court of Sommeliers and finally attended five distilled spirit schools across the country. He built the distillery and began distilling in 2018. He is focused on high-quality grain and water and approaches the process with a culinary point of view/background and uses stat-of-the-art technology and stills to create their signature spirits which are strikingly smooth and soft on the finish. Blackland distills and distributes five spirits in Texas: Vodka, Gin, Bourbon, Rye Whiskey and Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon. Blackland is currently available in over 600 liquor stores in Texas and growing every day, though its current focus is expanding shelf-space in Austin, Houston and San Antonio. And If you live in or are visiting DFW, book a tour on Eventbrite and experience Tastemaker/Culturemap’s Bar of the Year Fort Worth 2020 and Forth Worth Weekly’s Distillery of the Year 2020.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Transferring to Texas is a dream come true for Devin Richardson

When New Mexico State linebacker Devin Richardson announced on Sunday that he was transferring to Texas, it was a pretty simple decision and it was a moment he’d dreamed about since he was a kid. A 2018 recruit out of Klein, Richardson picked up the Texas offer in the middle of last week, he took in the UT spring game on Saturday and then made his commitment announcement on Sunday.

“Just God put it in my head that it was time to move, just look for a new opportunity,” Richardson said of his decision to leave New Mexico State. “Texas came about during my recruiting process and it was a no-brainer for me. It was my dream school. Texas was a college I always wanted to play at, so when it came to them offering it was a must.”

Richardson pretty much knew when he got the Texas offer that he’d be committing, but he took some time to himself to pray on his decision, talk to his family and make sure he was making the best decision for his future. In the end, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“Just growing up in Texas, they have a great organization, the love for the game that their fans have was truly amazing,” Richardson said. “I’ve always envisioned myself being there and repping the Longhorns. It’s amazing that it all came full circle.”

The 6-3, 233-pound Richardson will head to Austin in June with three years left to play three seasons of ball. He was a 2019 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American after starting 10 games that season (he missed two due to injury) and recording 69 tackles. New Mexico State’s 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, but the Texas staff saw enough from Richardson’s freshman season to feel he can fill some gaps in the UT defense.

“They just said they feel like I’d be a good asset to the team. Me, knowing I’m a versatile player, can rush the passer, can stop the run, can cover – I feel I can do whatever coaches need me to do. I’ll be as useful as possible whatever that is, be it special teams, on the field, be a vocal leader, whatever they need.”

Richardson will play linebacker in some form or fashion at Texas, but he said he hasn’t discussed specific position details with the UT staff. A former quarterback in high school, Richardson knows he’s still learning the position so he’s willing to follow the guidance of the Longhorn coaches and line up wherever they ask him to.

“Right now, I’m just focusing on my craft, just staying ready for any challenges I’ll have and I’ll adjust to wherever they put me,” Richardson said. “Personally, I feel this is going to be such an amazing experience, being developed by them. I feel I’ve only scratched the surface. My entire life, I played quarterback. My first year on defense was my junior year (at Klein).

“I was a bigger quarterback as you would say, thought I was going to be a Cam Newton but I guess not. They threw me in at linebacker, I put on some muscle. I have that itch getting after the quarterback since I used to play quarterback. If I can get to him, I’m going to make him feel it.”

2. Connor Robertson is more open than most people realize

When Texas first offered offensive lineman Connor Robertson back on February 1, most believed this one would be a near lock for the Longhorns. In fact ...

