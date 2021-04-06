Orangebloods - The 3-2-1 - Zac Swanson, Tavorus Jones updates; commitment prediction; more

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas is a major player for Zac Swanson

The name of defensive lineman Zac Swanson hasn’t generated a ton of conversation on this board (partly because I’d been unable to get him on the phone until this week), but it might be time for that to change.

Swanson, a four-star defensive lineman out of Phoenix, picked up a Texas offer in February. A couple weeks later, Swanson dropped a top four of Texas, USC, Oregon and Kentucky. In the last month, the Longhorns have really surged here thanks to the efforts of Bo Davis.

“It’s the coaches. I love the coaching staff. Coach Davis, he’s one of the smartest d-line coaches I’ve talked to throughout my recruitment,” Swanson said. “They want me to come up there, possibly start playing my freshman year. Then I just love the school. Texas is just a great school.”

This is where things get really interesting. Swanson told me this week he’s considering making a decision in early May. Before that happens, he’s trying to get to Austin for an unofficial visit. His sister is a soccer player who will be in the state in late April so he may try to hit the UT campus then, but he’s trying to schedule a visit for much sooner, possibly even this weekend. He’s also in talks with the UT staff about setting up his official visit for June 11.

If Swanson makes it to Austin this month and IF he decides shortly after that trip, that’s a good sign for the Longhorns. The 6-4, 250-pound Swanson is a guy who the Texas coaches feel can move up and down the defensive line, and he likes what he’s heard from the UT staff about how he’d be used.

“Coach (Kwiatkowski) told me it’s mainly like a 4-3 kind of scheme they’ll run. Coach Davis told me he sees me able to play inside, but the main focus for me would be playing outside,” Swanson said. “He said I’d be switching around, since I’m explosive enough and strong enough to play both.”

Swanson has previously visited USC and he said the potential Texas visit for this month is the only other trip he’s currently planning. If he does come to a decision in early May as he’s hoping to do, he said it’ll be a welcome weight off his shoulders.

“I think it will be a big relief. The whole recruiting stuff is really stressful, just keeping up with coaches, trying to make sure to keep everyone happy. I kind of want it to be done, think I’m finding out what I need to find out and getting closer.”

2. Tavorus Jones is in play for UT’s second running back commitment

The Longhorns currently have one running back commitment in the 2022 class from Jaydon Blue, but the staff would love to bring in a second piece to help fill out that room. El Paso Burges standout Tavorus Jones would appear to be the leading candidate to fill that second spot.

