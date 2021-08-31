The Box Score: Tracking stats of Texas commitments and targets

High school football in the state of Texas kicked off last weekend, meaning many of the Longhorns' top commitments and targets opened their season. Commitments such as quarterback Maalik Murphy and defensive end Anthony Jones already had a game under their belt, and those two both performed very well this past week. Texas targets Evan Stewart and Brenen Thompson both left big impacts on their respective games and are major priorities for the Longhorns in the 2022 cycle. Maalik Murphy accounted for four total touchdowns in a win over Long Beach Poly. The four-star Texas commit tossed three touchdowns on Friday and ran the ball in for six on another score. Murphy had some impressive throws in the win.

Jamarion Miller helped lead Tyler Legacy to a victory over Lufkin – the program’s first victory over Lufkin since 2003. In the win, the four-star Texas pledge recorded 14 carries for 142 yards, and one touchdown. He added three receptions for 28 yards, as well.

Armani Winfield’s Lewisville Farmers opened the season against 5-star Texas offensive line target Devon Campbell and Arlington Bowie. Winfield did not play due to a concussion, but Lewisville cruised to a 50-7 victory without the 4-star UT commit. 2024 Texas target Jaydan Hardy played both ways for Lewisville. Campbell, even in Bowie’s defeat, impressed. Campbell is at the top of the wish list for the Longhorns in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and it is very easy to see why.

Recent UT commit Eoghan Kerry played in the Lone Star State this past weekend, as national powerhouse Mater Dei traveled for a battle with Duncanville and Texas target Omari Abor. Mater Dei rolled in the win, and Kerry was a big reason why the Panthers scored just three points in the game.

Texas commit Austin Jordan and Denton Ryan began the season by making a big statement, winning the Jerry Jones Classic 40-7 over Longview. Jordan played both ways for the Raiders, making some key blocks from his receiver position and locking down his side of the field at corner. UT target Anthony Hill, the no. 30 player in the 2023 class, ran for a touchdown and made an impact all game long from his linebacker position. The two helped the Raiders limit the Lobos to less than 200 total yards and only one score. Fellow 2023 standout Jalen Hale had four receptions for 64 yards in the game for Longview.

Texas linebacker commit Derrick Brown was a force on defense in a Texas High 24-10 win over John Tyler in week one. Brown made two sacks, recorded six tackles, was credited with a pair of quarterback hurries against the Lions.

UT offensive line commit Connor Robertson, along with 2023 target TJ Shanahan, Jr. helped pave the way for a 54-13 Austin Westlake win over Temple to open the 2021 season. The Chaps certainly look like a team that is capable of repeating as state champs.

Texas offensive line commit Cole Hutson was a part of a 54-24 week one victory over Sulphur Springs. Frisco High totaled over 300 yards on offense and dominated the game from start to finish.

Aaron Bryant and his Southaven (MS) Chargers opened the 2021 season with a dominant 30-0 shutout win over Valley View (AR) on Friday, a day after Bryant announced his commitment to Texas over A&M and others. Bryant helped the Chargers hold Valley View to zero points and just 71 yards of total offense.

Anthony Jones is a two-way player for Liberty (NV), and he made a big impact in a 40-0 win last Friday. Jones caught three passes for 39 yards and was the team-leading tackler with a trio of tackles in a dominant victory. Jones and his team are 2-0 through two weeks of action.

Arlington Martin fell to Lake Travis 40-28 in Austin on Friday night. Trevell Johnson is nursing a hip injury and announced that he is shutting his senior season down in order to have surgery. Texas target Javien Toviano had seven carries for 47 yards, averaging nearly seven yards per attempt, and six total tackles for the Warriors.

Texas commit Bryan Allen, Jr. and Aledo opened the year with a 47-7 victory over Weatherford. The Bearcats are always loaded, and this year is no exception. Allen’s younger brother, 2024 defensive back Jaden Allen, said that he had no passes thrown at him in week one.

Five-star Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart showed once again why he is considered one of the 10 best players in the nation on Thursday night. Stewart finished week one with five receptions for more than 100 yards and a 57-yard touchdown score in a win over rival Frisco Reedy. Texas is battling Alabama, Florida, and LSU in Stewart’s recruitment.

Galena Park North Shore, led by Texas commit Kristopher Ross and UT target Denver Harris, opened the season with a 33-10 win over Shadow Creek. The North Shore defense held Shadow Creek to less than 100 yards of total offense and caused four interceptions.

Spearman fell in their season opener against Stratford, but Texas target Brenen Thompson had an impressive game for the Lynx. Thompson had eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his kick return and defensive duties. Texas is battling A&M and Oklahoma State in Thompson’s recruitment.

Harold Perkins and Cy Park defeated Cy Ridge on Friday night. Perkins, a top linebacker target for the Longhorns, accounted for multiple scores on the night – including a 50-yard touchdown run – in the victory.

Relative recent Texas offer Rodney Johnson III and Gadsden City (AL) grabbed a 34-10 win over Fort Payne (AL) on Friday. Johnson was all over the field, grabbing an interception and making nine tackles.

Allen kicked off the Chad Morris era with a 56-30 win over Plano East on Friday evening. Offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu helped pave the way for more than 200 rushing yards by the Eagles in the 26-point win. 2023 five-star David Hicks, Jr. made his Allen debut and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Tom Landry Classic.