After a wild Monday that saw the Longhorns secure commitments from prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes in addition to one player from the Portal, the Texas staff has done it again on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Brandon Brown , a Rivals250 member in the 2025 class, has given Texas a verbal commitment.

A note to the Texas fan base … if you leave your computer this week, you just might miss some action.

The 6-1, 285-pound Brown, out of Palm Bay (FL) Eau Gallie, becomes the Longhorns’ third commitment in the 2025 class, joining QB KJ Lacey and tight end Emaree Winston. A four-star prospect, Brown held offers from programs like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Southern Cal before choosing the Longhorns.

Interestingly, the Texas staff has been working for several weeks to try to add an interior defensive lineman to the fold in the Longhorns’ 2024 class, but it was Brown who made waves on Tuesday when he announced his commitment.

“Brown is a game-wrecker on the defensive interior, known for the combination of leverage and quickness that even makes it tough on blockers much bigger than him,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “The urgency he moves with at 280 pounds creates massive flash plays in the opposing backfield, including on one pick-six this fall. As he develops more on the technical side, the raw power can become that much more of a weapon on Saturdays. Brown has three-down potential.”

Brown ranks No. 200 on the Rivals250 and is the nation’s No. 12-ranked defensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class.