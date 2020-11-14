Orangebloods - The newcomer Pierce thinks could be the team's best all-around hitter...

By now, diehard Texas Baseball fans have heard a lot about some of the newcomers. They have read a little about freshman lefty Lucas Gordon, who’s likely to compete for the Sunday spot in the rotation. They know adding St. John’s graduate transfer Mike Antico, who was referred to as a “godsend” by David Pierce, could mean an upgrade in center fielder and at the top of the lineup. And they know the big victory during the 2020 MLB Draft was getting elite two-way talent Tanner Witt on campus. “He was a two-way guy the entire fall. He and (Aaron) Nixon both. He’ll continue being that but we’re going to have to make an executive decision because I think he’s good enough to be a Sunday/Tuesday starter,” stated Pierce about Witt. “He’s going to develop into a pretty good position player. We just feel right now we’re going to push him a little more in the direction of hitting every day, spending time with the offense but moving him to the pitching side more so. He wants to do it (be a two-way player). It’s my responsibility to figure out what’s the best for our team right now.” Texas fans should be excited about Witt. They should count on Gordon as a contributor and should be bullish about Antico at the top of the lineup. However, there’s another name they need to familiarize themselves with. Perhaps he’s under-the-radar. That’s very likely to change once the games begin. “Every week you could hear the players talk about him. You watch people stop and watch his batting practice,” said Pierce.

Ivan Melendez is turning heads. Some guys are blessed with the type of raw power that makes the ball come off the bat and sound different. The former NJCAA All-American at Odessa Junior College is one of those guys.



“Ivan Melendez the ball comes off his bat [different]. He has raw power, more raw power than Zach Zubia,” stated UT’s head coach. “And with that he has incredible plate coverage.”



That’s a lot of power.



When Texas signs a junior college player, the expectation is the player is going to contribute. But as we all know, there isn’t a guarantee junior college players will handle the jump in competition. During UT’s highly competitive fall, Melendez faced many arms better than he was used to seeing at the JUCO level. And he emerged as arguably the team’s best fall hitter.



“I think he’s still making jumps identifying really good breaking balls. His [fall] numbers are good. I think he may be the all-around best hitter on our team. It’s loud and it’s productive,” Pierce said.



For Texas right now, it’s not a question if Melendez, listed at 6-3, 225 pounds, is going to hit. Rather, the question is whether his glove can progress enough at third base to open up the designated hitter spot for others and potentially a better, more flexible lineup.



“Kind of get in that piece of can we get him on the field defensively? Which is our goal because you look at the logjam because of the pandemic,” said Pierce. “You have some guys like Melendez that would be penciled in at first but Zubia… then you look at the third and there is a lot of competition there.



“We know we have him as an ace in the hole as a DH… he’s starting to get more and more comfortable. The players like him a lot.”



Who doesn’t like big guys who can mash? Texas could really use another one of those to make its solid lineup even more dynamic and balanced. It sounds like Melendez is that guy.



