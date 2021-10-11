The Pit Stop: Armani Winfield says “it’s still Hook ‘Em over here”
The latest week of Texas high school football took Orangebloods to a pair of games in the DFW area. Lovejoy hosted Frisco Memorial on Thursday night, while Lewisville and Flower Mound squared off o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news