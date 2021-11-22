 Orangebloods - The Pit Stop: Johntay Cook believes in Sark’s scheme; other updates
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 12:13:52 -0600') }} football

The Pit Stop: Johntay Cook believes in Sark’s scheme; other updates

Texas remains a serious contender for DeSoto playmaker Johntay Cook.
Cole Patterson • Orangebloods
Recruiting Reporter
@colelpatterson

***

Our notebook from week two of the Texas High School playoffs is loaded with intel and notes on some big Texas targets around the Metroplex. Orangebloods made it out to five different games this past week, several of which included notable prospects that the Longhorns are after.

OB caught up with the likes of 2023 Dallas South Oak Cliff 4-star defensive back Malik Muhammad and 2023 DeSoto 4-star wide receiver Johntay Cook, among others. We have you covered on their thoughts on Texas and where things stand in their recruitment.

{{ article.author_name }}