The Pit Stop: Notes on 5-star DJ Hicks, Neto Umeozulu, and Duncanville duo
Orangebloods’ week three playoff notebook is filled with notes and recruiting updates on some major Texas Longhorns recruiting targets. OB made it out to three games on Thanksgiving weekend: South Oak Cliff-Aledo, Allen-Euless Trinity, and Duncanville-Spring.
We were able to catch up with 5-star Allen defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. and 4-star Duncanville defenders Deldrick Madison and Colin Simmons. OB also has a note on 2022 4-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu, who sounds close to making a decision.
OB has you covered on notes and updates surrounding Longhorns recruiting.
