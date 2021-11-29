 Orangebloods - The Pit Stop: Notes on 5-star DJ Hicks, Neto Umeozulu, and Duncanville duo
The Pit Stop: Notes on 5-star DJ Hicks, Neto Umeozulu, and Duncanville duo

5-star Allen DL DJ Hicks.
5-star Allen DL DJ Hicks. (Rivals.com)
Cole Patterson • Orangebloods
Recruiting Reporter
@colelpatterson

Orangebloods’ week three playoff notebook is filled with notes and recruiting updates on some major Texas Longhorns recruiting targets. OB made it out to three games on Thanksgiving weekend: South Oak Cliff-Aledo, Allen-Euless Trinity, and Duncanville-Spring.

We were able to catch up with 5-star Allen defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. and 4-star Duncanville defenders Deldrick Madison and Colin Simmons. OB also has a note on 2022 4-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu, who sounds close to making a decision.

OB has you covered on notes and updates surrounding Longhorns recruiting.

