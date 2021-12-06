The Pit Stop: Notes on 5-star LB Anthony Hill and other rising prospects

We are one step closer to State Championship Weekend in the Lone Star State. Tickets have been punched to the semifinals, setting up some big matchups all around the state this week.

Orangebloods made it out a trio of games this past weekend, getting up-close view of some key Texas commits and targets. OB was on-site for College Station-Denton Ryan in Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Friday night and the massive Saturday double-header that was played at The Star in Frisco: Dallas South Oak Cliff-Lucas Lovejoy and Duncanville-DeSoto.

OB caught up with a handful of prospects for updates on their recruitment and postseason runs.