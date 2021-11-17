The Pit Stop: Standouts from Week 1 of TXHSFB Playoffs

The Texas High School Football Playoffs kicked off last week all around the state, and Orangebloods made it to a pair of games on the opening weekend. Rockwall hosted North Garland on Thursday night, while Prosper battled Flower Mound Marcus on Friday evening.

Rockwall dominated and cruised to a 55-14 victory to set up a much-anticipated matchup against DeSoto this Saturday at Globe Life Field. Prosper, meanwhile, won in dramatic fashion – upsetting Marcus by a score of 28-21 in a game that went into overtime.

Several players made impact plays all over the field in both games with OB in attendance. Below, we highlight a few from the first week of postseason action.