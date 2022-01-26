The Pit Stop: Texas made strong impression with top prospects at Jr. Day

Texas hosted a large group of prospects last weekend for its junior day that the Longhorns dubbed as “Elite Day.”. Several players that the Longhorns are recruiting made it into the 40 Acres to view the facilities, meet with the coaching staff, and try on the burnt orange uniforms for photoshoots.

Arlington Martin defensive back Javien Toviano was one of the biggest headliners to show up in Austin, and the Longhorns’ coaching staff seemingly made a strong impression on the highly-touted prospect. Additionally, Lovejoy wide receiver Kyle Parker was one of a dozen recruits to leave Austin with an offer from the Longhorns in hand.

Orangebloods was on-hand for the entire day and caught up with several players to get their thoughts on the junior day visit.