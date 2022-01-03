Get 20% off your GameChanger Patch order with promo code

Orangebloods was out in Orlando for the full week of UA All-American practices. Suchomel made it into town for the first half of the week, while I flew in for the last few days of action.

Several prospects that signed with the Longhorns and/or are from the state of Texas were involved in the All-American festivities. Kelvin Banks, Justice Finkley, BJ Allen, Neto Umeozulu, and Jaray Bledsoe were the Longhorns signees in the Sunshine State this past week.

Here are a handful of some thoughts and observations from the week...

