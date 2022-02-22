The Pit Stop (via Gamechanger): Top performers from VTO Sports Camp

Get 20% off your GameChanger Patch order with promo code ORANGEBLOODS20 https://gamechangerpatch.com/discount/ORANGEBLOODS20 ***

Orangebloods made multiple stops around the Metroplex this weekend. Below are some notes on prospects that I had the opportunity to evaluate and see live at the VTO Sports Camp, including a few underclassmen that have opportunities to be big-time recruits in the state.



VTO CAMP STANDOUTS

2024 Allen (TX) quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. was the best quarterback at the VTO Sports Camp in DeSoto over the weekend. Hawkins has a strong arm, and that showed up on a day where wind was a factor. He demonstrated impressive velocity and pushed the ball down the field consistently. Michigan recently offered the Allen signal caller, who already had an offer from NC State. Hawkins visited Texas and Texas A&M in January and says he is also hearing from the likes of Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas Tech. Expect his recruitment to take off soon.

The most electric player at the camp was 2026 Red Oak (TX) wide receiver Brayden Robinson. Robinson showcased his speed and quickness throughout the day, running a 4.47 laser in the 40-yard dash and being named the fastest man at the event. Robinson has been turning heads on the 7-on-7 circuit while playing for DFW-based Team Grind this spring. He was recently offered by Ole Miss and is a player with a very high ceiling as he continues to grow and develop.

Thomas is out of Ruston, Louisiana, and competed out in Dallas over the weekend. At 6-4 and 225 pounds, Thomas has a good frame that should continue to fill out. He holds offers from Grambling State, Incarnate Word, and Louisiana-Monroe.



Kameron Robinson -- 2024 WR Lancaster Also standing out at wide receiver was Lancaster (TX) wideout Kam Robinson, who took home WR MVP honors at the camp. Robinson possesses a nice frame and knows how to go up and get the football. The Lancaster product made multiple impressive grabs during the day and demonstrated his athletic ability, too.



Keshaun Jackson -- 2023 LB DeSoto On the defensive side of the ball, 2023 DeSoto (TX) linebacker Keshaun Jackson stood out. A converted running back, Jackson is a well-put together prospect that was named the strongest man at the camp. He is preparing to play linebacker this season for the Eagles after playing on the offensive side for the majority of his prep career. Jackson was named the top performer at LB and is a prospect worth keeping tabs on.