Orangebloods - The Sark affect is real ... WR Armani Winfield commits

Steve Sarkisian touched down in Austin sometime on late Tuesday morning, and a few hours later he and the Texas staff have already add a big commitment.

Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield, one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class, announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. The four-star prospect becomes Texas’s second commitment in the 2022 class, joining DB Jaylon Guilbeau.

A Rivals250 member who ranks No. 103 nationally, there was a time early in the recruiting process when Winfield was very high on Texas and the Longhorns even looked like the early team to beat. That changed during the 2020 season when Texas had some issues on the field and lost a commitment from quarterback Quinn Ewers, only to see momentum swing back to Texas in a big way after Sarkisian was hired to replace Tom Herman.