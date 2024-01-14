We’ve all heard the old quote from Benjamin Franklin that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

I like old Ben. He was one Hell of a dude. Bu with all due respect to the founding father, I would argue that in addition to death and taxes, you can add one more item to the list – change.

Change is the one thing you can count on.

The weather changes, sometimes by the minute. Just look at the temperature drop, minute by minute, as the cold front blew through.

People change. Look at your kids now and think back to who they were last year, or the year before. Or, for that matter, my hairline has changed quite a bit as well.

Football teams change as well.

The 2023 Texas Longhorns died the second Washington DB Elijah Jackson climbed on top of Adonai Mitchell and swatted away Quinn Ewers’ pass.