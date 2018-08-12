It is very easy for Texas football fans to be skeptical around this time of the year. For the past four seasons, Texas fans have been led to believe the upcoming year would be dramatically different than the previous one. Longhorn fans were optimistic Charlie Strong would bring a tough brand of football to Austin. After a 6-7 season in 2014, Strong informed the fan base that six wins would never be the standard at Texas. Strong proceeded to put together back-to-back 5-7 seasons, which led to his firing and the eventual hiring of Tom Herman. Last year, Texas fans were sold on tougher practices, eliminating the losing culture, and the importance of pee charts. They heard the comparisons between Texas' offensive line and Herman’s championship unit at Ohio State. Herman praised Texas' depth at receiver. Fans, observers, and media members expected a breakthrough season. Instead, Texas finished 6-6 in the regular season before adding a bowl win. Heck, it is hard not to blame fans for the shrugging their shoulders at every positive preseason report. It is easier to say, “We suck until we don’t” than let in a ray of hope. Setting the bar low means fans never have to face the disappointment of potential losses this season because it is expected. It is like being in a dysfunctional relationship where your significant other forgets your birthday every year, and the only alternative is to quit expecting any recognition on that day. It is a safe way to live, but a tad depressing, honestly. I am not here to sell you on this year’s Texas football team. I am definitely not encouraging you to make reservations for the Big 12 Championship game. My eight-win prediction will not change between now and the season opener. Like many of you, I am taking a wait-and-see approach. However, there are plenty of reasons for Texas fans to be cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season. Remember, the key word is “cautious.” I have spoken to multiple people associated with the program this offseason, and each person is ready for the upcoming season. They believe the foundation is in place. Players are more receptive to coaching. Coaches are more familiar with their players. Time will tell whether team unity leads to victories, but it definitely beats the alternative. It has been easy to talk about everything that could potentially go wrong this year. What if the opposite occurred? Sam Ehlinger I have been guilty about continuously pointing out Ehlinger’s key turnovers last year. Obviously, those turnovers directly contributed to three losses. Ehlinger has swag and leadership characteristics, but winning is the easiest way to win the locker room. Other than injury, I cannot see a scenario where Ehlinger is not the starter against Maryland. Shane Buechele would need to do something spectacular over the next two weeks to win that job, in my opinion. Of course, Herman has not asked for my input. Nevertheless, there is always a chance Ehlinger emerges into a game-changing quarterback this year. Ehlinger was a true freshman who made mistakes, but it was his first season. Everyone who watches Ehlinger behind the scenes has a lot of confidence in him. Players and coaches identify him as a leader. Ehlinger wants to be the team leader. This is a year where teams do not need a Baker Mayfield to win the Big 12. Instead, it may only take only a “pretty good” quarterback to be in contention this season. In reality, Ehlinger does not need to make a dramatic performance leap in 2018 and become the next Colt McCoy. If Ehlinger simply reduces his turnovers, improves his accuracy, and occasionally slides to avoid contact, he could be a top three Big 12 quarterback this year.





Offensive line The most encouraging thing I heard about this unit occurred a few days ago. I was told offensive line coach Herb Hand has an attention to detail that few have seen. For those who missed the War Room, Hand corrects the most minor missteps by the players in his room. Even if guys are off an inch, Hand emphasizes the need to be exactly right. When you think of all the fundamental mistakes this offensive line has made over the past few years, having a guy with Hand’s expertise, coupled with physically developed upperclassmen, could mean seeing a quarterback actually have time to throw the ball. Collin Johnson The word that was typically used to describe Johnson was “soft.” Johnson occasionally enjoyed great games, but has never had a consistent impact at receiver. Yet, Johnson engaged in a shoving match with Kris Boyd this past week, which is an aggressive side of him few people have seen. Johnson is also viewed as an NFL prospect, and that should be added motivation for the receiver this season. He plays with enough talented receivers to finally have a breakout season. Defensive line I spoke to a former member of the Texas staff on Saturday, and was told something about Chris Nelson I found interesting. That person informed me when Poona Ford and Nelson stepped on campus in 2014, it was a close battle between both players. Each guy was so impressive, it was basically a coin toss (not literally) as to which player they would redshirt. Ultimately, Nelson was redshirted, but the former staff member used that info to proclaim he believes the senior can duplicate Ford’s impact this season. Now, add in Breckyn Hager’s pass-rushing ability and Charles Omeninhu, who has improved against the run, and this unit should be able to attack opposing quarterbacks. Improved run game Daniel Young is a solid option at running back. Herman has expressed his satisfaction with Young when asking about the young ball-carrier. However, I keep hearing positive things about Cal grad transfer Tre Watson and freshman Keaontay Ingram. From what I was told, both running backs are better than the guys who played last season. Time will tell, but Kirk Johnson is in the mix for playing time, too. Texas needs a running back that can make plays even if the offensive line is not playing at an all-conference level – just ask D’Onta Foreman. Texas does not need the second coming of Foreman, but if one or two running backs are simply above average, the Longhorns will be successful this season. - Linebacker Gary Johnson could carry the torch once held by Malik Jefferson. - Then there are the freshman defensive backs. - Herman potentially has kickers who can make his fourth-down play-calls a lot easier. - Meanwhile, Herman could call plays at anytime this season. I do not plan to budge from my eight-win prediction, even if every team on Texas’ schedule has a Maryland-like scandal before the season. Texas must turn key phrases and catchy terms into a language every Longhorn fan understands – wins. However, there are plenty of reasons for Texas fans to be cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season. Funniest Things You Will See This Week There are so many things going on in this video

Sports On A Dime 1. What a very interesting spin coming out of Columbus by the person associated with Zach Smith who gave Jeff Snook (still unsure who he works for) that “scoop.” Even if we take what is being said at face value, without any proof, the Herman family did more for Courtney Smith than anyone at Ohio State. Nothing that Snook “reported” negates any of Smith’s actions, or absolves people associated with Ohio State from not reporting what occurred. From what I was told, a person close to Smith was shopping this potential “scoop” to several media outlets, but nobody took the story. Snook was the only person to bite on the story, and he is all alone on an island right now. 2. Brett McMurphy is not the man anybody should test right now. McMurphy has surged back into the college football scene like Principal Joe Clark from the movie Lean on Me. Heck, McMurphy might be the college football reporting version of Omar from The Wire. 3. I initially believed the season opener against Maryland could be a tricky game for Texas. However, after Maryland coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave this past week (he deserves to be fired), Texas is facing a team in turmoil. Check out a portion of this ESPN article: The University of Maryland has placed football coach DJ Durkin on paid administrative leave as it investigates allegations of abuse and disparagement i.n the program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Athletic director Damon Evans announced the move Saturday, saying offensive coordinator Matt Canada will serve as the team's interim coach. Canada is a first-year assistant hired in January after he spent a year as LSU's offensive coordinator. He had made coordinator stops at Pitt, NC State, Wisconsin, Indiana and Northern Illinois. "I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports," Evans wrote in a letter sent to university students, staff and alumni. "We are committed to fully investigating the program. At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program. This is effective immediately. Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach." Evans continued: "The external review into the tragic death of Jordan McNair continues, and we have committed to releasing publicly the report being prepared by an independent and national expert. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our highest priority. These alleged behaviors are not consistent with the values I expect all of our staff to adhere to and we must do better. You will be hearing from me as our work continues to rebuild the culture of respect in our football program." 4. Herman’s take on Saturday’s scrimmage compared to the first one last year is sponsored by the makers of Kool-Aid: “Marked difference. We’re much deeper in a lot of positions, which is good because guys can roll in and stay fresh on a day like today [Saturday] when the humidity was so high. I’ve said before, when you’ve got strong legs and strong hips, it’s harder to get fatigued. I think sometimes everybody thinks, big deal, you can squat this or power clean that. It is a big deal. It is a really big deal or we wouldn’t do it. It helps to not only generate power and speed, but it helps a ton with stamina. 5. Texas receiver Devin Duvernay told me this past week that last year was tough because of the new things he had to learn, but his focus has been finishing practices and games. I also asked Duvernay if he thought about transferring earlier this year and he said, “I’m in a better place now. I’m happy where I’m at. I’m happy with this team, happy with the coaches, and looking forward to things.” 6. Better get your seat on the Gary Johnson bandwagon before it is full:

Gary Johnson is Texas' highest-graded returning player this season pic.twitter.com/jgAXRaxCie — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 11, 2018

7. Here is Texas guard Patrick Vahe on the defensive line he faces each day in practice: “It’s just a lot of players up there. A lot of play-makers willing to work, willing to give it there all just for the guy next to them. Something that’s crazy, every time we go up to the line of scrimmage, we’re always telling each other, offense and d-line, keep working, keep working. That’s something that helps out a lot, too. It just gets our mindset going.” 8. Texas freshman defensive lineman Mike Williams may not play this season, but I was told he has shown flashes of power during practice. From what I was told, Williams was working against offensive lineman Christian Jones in one-on-one drills this past week and charged ahead with a bull rush. Williams actually lifted Jones off the ground as he pushed back the freshman offensive lineman. The recruiting efforts from this staff are starting to pay off. 9. As the former Chris Warren III Fan Club President, I have a lot of extra T-shirts laying around if you want them.

10. The state of Texas never ceases to amaze me. There are some small colleges that would love to have this high school stadium.

This new college stadium is NICE.

Oh wait... That’s a Texas HS stadium. pic.twitter.com/XpKdeavs4w — Nick Walters (@NickWaltersTV) August 9, 2018