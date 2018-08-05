It is easy to focus on the offensive questions marks Texas faces heading into the upcoming season.



We have exhausted every conversation topic when it comes to the battle between quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele. Longhorn observers are a few weeks away from discovering the impact of offensive line coach Herb Hand. This is definitely a year when receivers need to make plays on a consistent basis. Time will tell if Texas football coach Tom Herman will be the primary play-caller, or if offensive coordinator Tim Beck resumes those responsibilities. Again, those are subjects that we have beaten to death, resurrected from the dead, and killed once more with seemingly endless discussions.

Getting a break from facing elite QBs should make Todd Orlando smile.

Instead of focusing on what Texas may not have, let us focus on the most positive aspect of this program, which is a great defense led by Todd Orlando. The man is so great at his job, it is easy to take for granted Orlando's impact at Texas, and even his success at Houston. Orlando’s defense is so good, Herman wanted him to run a base formations this past spring so the offense could be installed without facing the creative fronts from his defensive coordinator. Orlando entered last year’s Texas Bowl without linebacker Malik Jefferson, safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Holton Hill, defensive tackle Chris Nelson, and still held Missouri to 16 points.



Prior to Texas, Orlando faced several elite quarterbacks during his tenure at Houston. However, the good news for Orlando, and Texas fans, West Virginia’s Will Grier is the only NFL quarterback prospect Texas will face this season.



Orlando is finally getting a break from killer quarterbacks in 2018. Time for the Longhorns to take advantage of this opportunity.



Since 2015, Orlando has coached against nine elite quarterbacks, and Texas played against five great passers last season. Texas faced two quarterbacks who were first-round picks in 2017, one was selected in the third-round, while two others will be drafted next year. Overall, Orlando has faced five quarterbacks who are playing football professionally (one is in the CFL) since 2015. Here is a breakdown of Orlando recent encounters with elite quarterbacks (please forgive some of the redundancy) :



2015 (Houston)



Lamar Jackson, Louisville (First-round pick by Baltimore in 2018)

Completed 17-of-27 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 112.6 passer rating

Houston 34, Louisville 31



Paxton Lynch, Memphis (First-round pick by Denver in 2016)

Completed 20-of-31 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 154.7 passer rating

Houston 35, Memphis 34



Dane Evans, Tulsa (Spent 2017 with the Hamilton Tiger Cats)

Completed 26-of-44 passes for 326 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, 116.8 passer rating

Houston 38, Tulsa 24



2016 (Houston)



Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (first-round pick by Cleveland in 2018)

Completed 24-of-33 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns, 174.9 passer rating; sacked six times

Houston 33, Oklahoma 23



Lamar Jackson, Louisville (First-round pick by Baltimore in 2018)

Completed 20-of-43 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown, 95.4 passer rating; sacked 11 times

Houston 36, Louisville 10



Dane Evans, Tulsa (Spent 2017 with the Hamilton Tiger Cats)

Completed 27-of-51 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 115.6 passer rating

Houston 38, Tulsa 21



McKenzie Milton (Heisman candidate entering 2018 season)

Completed 19-of-33 passes for 155 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, 84.9 passer rating

Houston 31, UCF 24



2017 (Texas)



Sam Darnold, USC (First-round pick by the New York Jets in 2018)

Completed 28-of-49 passes for 397 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, 137.2 passer rating

USC 27, Texas 24 in 2 OTs



Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (first-round pick by Cleveland in 2018)

Completed 17-of-27 passes for 302 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 174 passer rating

Oklahoma 29, Texas 24



Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State (Third-round pick by Pittsburgh)

Completed 25-of-38 passes for 282 yards, zero touchdowns or interceptions, 128.1 passer rating

OSU 13, Texas 10 in OT



Will Grier, West Virginia (future NFL draft pick)

Completed 6-of-8 passes, 63 yards, 127.5 passer rating; sustained a hand injury during the game

Texas 28, West Virginia 14



Drew Lock, Missouri (future NFL draft pick)

Completed 18-of-34 passes, 269 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 123.2 passer rating

Texas 33, Missouri 16



In spite of those huge obstacles, Orlando’s Houston defense was ranked third in the American Athletic Conference in 2015 and second in 2016. Last season, Texas’ defense was ranked second in the Big 12. Orlando’s defense did not completely shut down every elite quarterback over the past three seasons, but his unit delivered better performances than most teams.



Orlando is finally catching a break.



Grier is the best quarterback on Texas’ schedule this season. After Grier, Texas will face a lot of unproven passers, which should be breath of fresh air. Texas will face JT Daniels, Jack Spears or Matt Fink (USC); Shawn Robinson (TCU); Alex Delton or Skylar Thompson (Kansas State); probably Kyler Murray (Oklahoma); Charlie Brewer (Baylor); Taylor Cornelius (Oklahoma State); Texas Tech is up in the air, but Kyle Kempt is Iowa State starter. On the paper, the biggest threats after Grier are Murray, Robinson, Brewer and Kempt.



Orlando should praise "Eight Pound, six ounce, newborn Baby Jesus, don't even know a word yet, just a little infant, so cuddly, but still omnipotent " for that quarterback lineup this season in contrast to facing previous killers, such as Mayfield, Darnold, Rudolph, Jackson and Lock.



On Thursday, several players said the reason why Orlando’s defense is so successful is because he makes it easy to understand. Texas senior linebacker Breckyn Hager explained Orlando’s strategy during a recent interview.



“Sometimes I over think things, and he will come up to me and say I have you here to do this,” Hager said. “I just have you right here so you don’t have to think. You just go hit. Just go. He puts a lot of the coverages in packages into the same family, so when you’re learning it, once you learn it in concepts, it’s a lot easier than just memorizing what you have to do. By learning in concepts, we’re able to learn what everyone is doing, and it becomes so much easier to know what you’re doing, and know where your help is.”



Nobody associated with the program will admit this publicly, but this is the year many believed would be a breakthrough for Texas. Trust me, everyone was totally focused on trying to win a Big 12 Championship last year. It was the goal. Nevertheless, those associated with the program maintained their chances of competing for a Big 12 title would increase when the Longhorns did not face several future NFL quarterbacks in one year.



Kempt had eight starts last season, Murray has only four in his career, Brewer had four as a freshman last year, Thompson and Delton have four starts each, while Robinson started in one game last season. This season will be a learning year for most quarterbacks in the Big 12.



Orlando has a great chance to take inexperienced quarterbacks to school.



Obviously, Texas’ offense will need to step up this year. Texas allowed an average of 21.2 points per game last season, which was second in the Big 12 (TCU gave up 20.5). However, Texas’ offense averaged 29.5 points (seventh in the Big 12), while Oklahoma led the league with 45.1 points.



It is easy to get caught up in the exhausting conversations about Texas quarterbacks. However, the better discussion is the potential of Orlando’s defense against only one guaranteed elite quarterback this season. Orlando is finally getting a break from killer quarterbacks in 2018.



Time for the Longhorns to take advantage of this opportunity.

Orlando's defense could take advantage of inexperienced QBs in 2018.

SPORTS ON A DIME 1. Every offensive player was forced to run up-downs after Saturday’s practice because the staff was unhappy about turnovers on that side of the ball. Here is what tight end Andrew Beck said:



“We do 25-yard up-downs for every turnover we get. We did 50-yards today, two turnovers.”



From my brief view of the punishment, it appeared players hit the ground every 5-yards. Considering Texas is not in pads yet (that will occur on Wednesday), it makes sense to emphasis the need to improve in that area.



2. For those old-school football fans, enjoy linebacker Gary Johnson describing his hatred of quarterbacks:



“It’s us against them. That’s my mindset. I really don’t like offensive players.”



Ouch. He finished that statement by saying, “I don’t go out to hurt anybody. I just go out to do my job and make plays for my team.”



3. Hager on the difference between this year’s fall camp and last August:



“This fall camp, I believe we are a lot closer. There are lot more older guys. There’s a lot more depth. There’s just people everywhere that can ball. These freshmen … Joseph Ossai has really caught my eye. I like that kid a lot for a number of reasons. He’s real good … first, he power-cleaned a ton of weight. I can’t really remember the actual number. Then, I got assigned to him and Junior [Angilau] as my lil bros. With that, I’ve been getting to know them. I have to best two little brothers in the world. I didn’t know the guy was from Nigeria. Just a beast. His stories are insane. He’s a really strong, passionate guy that can ball out. He’s very smart. Junior has a similar background. They came from awesome cultures. It’s been really nice to know those two young bucks.”



In addition, Hager said freshman receiver Brennan Eagles has made huge strides since the spring game.



4. Here is receiver Collin Johnson on his brother, Kirk, being healthy for the first time in multiple years:



“Kirk is bright as I’ve ever seen him in a while. He’s just ready to go prove himself. I’m excited for him because he’s healthy now. His problem has just been being healthy. He has the talent. He’s one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever seen, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my brother. He really is. I just can’t wait to see him on the field and hopefully play on the same field on game day with him. That would just be unreal.”



5. Texas senior cornerback Kris Boyd had nothing but positive things to say about Davante Davis when I asked about his teammate this past week:



“I love Davante. That’s my brother. This summer, he has just been amazing. I mean everything. He’s just been killing it. I’m shocked. Compared to last summer to now, I’m ready to see him play. I can’t even talk about it. I can’t think of any words to say. Unless you’ve felt this feeling before, I don’t what to say. You see everybody around you getting better, going hard everyday, and I can’t wait to see it transition to the football field so everybody can see what we’ve been putting in.”



6. Longhorn senior receiver Jerrod Heard on how long ago his record-setting performance against Cal in 2015 is to him:



“It seems like it’s pretty long ago. It was a great time for all of us, and this team. I don’t really even harp on that. Some people bring it up, and I can’t really recall some of the stuff that happened in that game. I really use that as motivation to try and bring that same energy I did during that time to the receiver room, or I’ll encourage the younger guys that anything is possible.”

7. Props to the staff for honoring Frank Denius last week.

