The Texas Longhorns are striding into its final Big 12 season as the quintessential movie antagonist. Imagine they've donned the Darth Vader cape, looming over the Big 12 like Obi-Wan Kenobi's worst nightmare. They're channeling their inner Joker, ready to give Gotham City (or the college football scene) a run for its money, and let's face it, there's a line forming for their Batman to make an entrance. Texas Tech's Joey McGuire is seemingly playing the role of Bruce Wayne.

They want to treat you like Hannibal Lecter and tie up your hopes for a successful season in a straight jacket. There's a whole gallery of folks sharpening their metaphorical knives, just waiting to engrave "horns down" into Longhorn foreheads, reenacting a certain scalp scene à la Hans Landa from Inglourious Basterds.

Recently, the mastermind behind the Longhorn Death Star, aka Chris Del Conte, sat down for a chat with yours truly. His message? Brace yourselves, because the hate storm is coming, and it's about as avoidable as getting stuck in traffic on I-35. But here's the twist – this year's mantra is "Embrace the Hate."But hey, why stop there?

Let's go full Sith Lord mode, shall we? Channel your inner Darth Sidious and let that hate flow through you.

To a 10-2 regular season.

That is my prediction.

Say goodnight to the bad guy.