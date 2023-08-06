By Anwar S. Richardson

Every Longhorn observer knows how bleak the offensive line room was before the arrival of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive coordinator Kyle Flood. For every Connor Williams and Sam Cosmi who defied the odds and became NFL draft picks, there was a long line of Longhorn offensive linemen who were not drafted after Tony Hills became a fourth-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2008. Even if you do not view the NFL Draft as the only barometer of college success, we can safely say Texas failed to obtain elite offensive linemen for too many painful years.





Flood and Sarkisian finally ended that streak with the 2022 class. Texas signed Kelvin Banks, DJ Campbell, Malik Agbo, Neto Umeozulu, Cam Williams, Cole Hutson, and Connor Robertson in that class. Those players are the cornerstone for the bigger and more athletic offensive linemen this staff desires. Some of these players will be known as the pioneers who altered the trajectory of offensive line recruiting. Banks has the opportunity to become the first Texas offensive lineman selected in the first-round since Mike Williams in 2002.





As we reflect on the past to appreciate the present, think about the Orange-White game in 2022. The offensive line room had a few injuries, but more importantly, Sarkisian did not believe he had enough bodies to conduct a typical spring game. Texas did not keep score. The team went through several competitive drills. However, the offensive line room was not ready for primetime.





But, my goodness, look at the Longhorns in training this past week.





Welcome to the plethora of offensive line riches.