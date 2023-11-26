At the dawn of this season, the burnt orange spotlight burned brightest on the shoulders of Texas sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers. The success of this team would be determined by Ewers.

Texas had weapons. Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell were viewed as one of college football’s best 1-2 tandems by several analysts. Ja’Tavion Sanders was one of the nation’s best tight ends. Jordan Whittington was a solid receiving option. We wondered if Johntay Cook could fit in the rotation. The offensive line was strong. Ewers was viewed by some as the biggest unknown factor in Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense (the running back room was a concern, too).

Well, now they know.

Ewers has emerged as a reliable quarterback who limits his mistakes and has given Texas an opportunity to win every game he appeared in this season. His stability is a huge reason Texas finished 11-1 in the regular season. Ewers has led Texas to the Big 12 Championship Game, and his success against Oklahoma State on Saturday will determine if the Longhorns will win their first conference title since 2009.

A moment of opportunity for Ewers.

His struggles as a first-year starter were heavily discussed and critiqued before this season.

Ewers had a QB rating under 100 twice after Oklahoma (97.7 against Oklahoma State and 75.3 against TCU). He threw three interceptions during a loss against Oklahoma State. He threw for only 107 yards and one touchdown against Kansas. He failed to throw a touchdown pass in two games (TCU and Baylor). His longest completion last season was 49-yard hail mary to Casey Cain before a loss against Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

That prompted Ewers to cut the mullet, eat healthier, lose weight, and improve his strength and conditioning workouts. Ewers excelled during the spring and Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his quarterback the starter, which killed the speculation that Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning could obtain the No.1 spot. Murphy and Manning were forced to battle for the backup role.

However, let us put a few things in perspective.

Ewers has not even completed two years of his college career.

To put it into context, Colt McCoy had a 139-passer rating and played in the Alamo Bowl during his sophomore campaign. Texas finished 10-3 that season.

Last season, Ewers’ passer rating was 132.6.

However, he has improved that number to 159.6 this season.

McCoy’s best year, the year he made the most progress as a quarterback was his junior year where Texas went 12-1 en route to a Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. Colt had a 173 passer rating, threw 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and had over 3800 yards passing.

Meanwhile, both of Ewers’ two years at Texas have been interrupted with injuries.

To put it where the goats can eat it, the prime of Ewers’ college career has not begun.

That should give you a greater appreciation of what Ewers has accomplished this season.

• Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, the first non-SEC quarterback to eclipse 250 passing yards and two touchdowns since Saban took over the Crimson Tide program in 2007.

• Ewers ranks first in the Big 12 in completion percentage (69.8%), second in passing yards per game (270.9), second in passing yards (2,709 and fourth in touchdown passes (17). In addition, he has thrown only five interceptions this season.

• In addition, Ewers' 69.8 completion percentage is an improvement from his 58.1 percent in 2022.

• Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards in 10 games this season. He finished with 2,177 yards in 10 games last season.

• At Iowa State, he connected on 22-of-33 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

• He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all 10 games he has played this season

• Ewers has not turned the ball over in the fourth quarter this season.

Ewers’ personal success has resulted in team success for Texas.

• Texas clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, its first appearance since 2018 and seventh time overall.

• Texas has won 11 games in a season for the first time since 2009.

• The Longhorns have collected 11 regular-season wins for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2009.

• UT's 11-1 mark is the best start to a season since 2009 (12-0).

• Texas finishes Big 12 Conference play with an 8-1 record.

Imagine what might occur if Ewers returns next season.

However, it is easier to imagine what may occur against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It's a moment of opportunity for Ewers.

