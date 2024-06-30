It is time to prepare for the Longhorn version of New Year’s Eve. Fellas, crack out your black tuxedo. Ladies, put on that amazing cocktail dress. Champagne toast at midnight.





Then again, it will be close to 100° on Sunday. Just wear burnt orange and bring a sweat towel.





It feels like New Year’s Eve and Pitbull is performing. It seems like the only person missing from the equation is Ryan Seacrest. However, Longhorn fans will gladly allow athletic Director Chris Del Conte to be the master of ceremonies for this momentous occasion. Texas is only a few hours away from becoming officially becoming an SEC program.





Out with the old and in with the new.





See ya, Big 12.





Vamos!





Honestly, guys, I am happy for you. The Longhorn fan base is an incredible group of people who deserve this moment.





Finally, your loyalty is being rewarded.





Finally, your team is playing in a premier conference.





Finally, there are conference football games to look forward to.





Finally, Texas is home.





S-E-C.





Say goodbye to the Big 12.





What song do you want to sing?





"Goodbye Stranger" by Supertramp?





"Don’t You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds?





"Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles?





"Bye Bye Bye" from *NSYNC?





"I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston?





Let’s skip Whitney,





There is no need to lie.





This column is for the people and by the people. I have been a part of this Orangebloods community for 10 years. However, I decided to let the loyal fanbase express the magnitude of this moment.





I asked OB to give me their best and worst and best Big 12 memories. The worst moment was that Michael Crabtree catch. Of course, the best was Vince Young and that Rose Bowl victory.





Let us take a final walk down memory lane.





Worst Big 12 Memories





@Change My Name : "Worst is 08 tech game. My roommates and I sat in utter silence for about 20 minutes before we all just decided to go to bed."





@hornsince69 : "The irrelevance created by unfortunate departures of four original major state school members for other conferences."





@Diablo Sandwich : "One of my favorites was Texas coming to the line on 4th down in the inaugural Big 12 championship and Musburger saying we all know whats about to happen. Of course he thought Ricky was getting the ball, then 'roll left' happened."





@WhatAboutEggs : "Oklahoma State game officiating is at or near bottom of the list."





@BrobaFapp : "Bias of Big12 officiating toward Texas."





@roughorangie :"In 30 years, what irritates me the most is only 4 Big 12 Championships for TX in football. OU had 14. Baylor and KSt had 3 each. In the beginning, an improvement from the late SWC. I liked the original Big 12 conference. Never liked it after the Big 12 breakup."





@Yaomingjr : "Worst memories are 5 game losing streak to OU in football. Also, Deloss Dodds failure to keep the original conference together / end of Mack Brown career. If this had been handled better, there would be no need to move the SEC."





@Jester East Alumni President : "Being down 31-0 to TCU in the first quarter with Charlie (worse to me than the Kansas loss or Notre Dame beat down)."





@horns_90 :"F*cking bumping a head coach intentionally and then throwing a flag on same head coach."









@qwanseeker : "Worst memory was the corrupt officiating that seemed to rob Texas of 1-2 wins a year. With the worst being Oklahoma State where an official literally bumped Charlie String and threw a flag on him."





2. Moron leadership awarding tcu and the rapers co-champs due to no championship game, effectively screwing them out of the CFP





@Good.Shepherd : "Felt empty after the breakup. No leadership for so long. We would be on the cusp of a BCS bowl and Mack would have to campaign with no help from then conference."

stdwmb18 : "Charlie’s loss to Kansas was the all time low."





@Mongo122580 : "ou dominance over football championships."





@Santa Domingo : "Not having a legit QB for a decade in a QB driven league was pretty bad."





@MEP1992 : "Worst the epic choke job from Chris Sims in the Big 12 championship almost saved by Major that cost us a chance to play for a Natty."





@drunk randoke : " Being associated with the monsters in Waco."





@pinkner : "November 29th, 2008. I only remember the date because it’s my birthday. The day we found out we wouldn’t play for the championship despite the fact we beat OU. Lost some of my love for CFB because of it."





@LonghornLeghorn : "Oklahoma making the title game in 2008 instead of Texas, even though we beat them by 10 points on a neutral field, all because the rest of the conference hated us."





@azhorns : "Any of Gideon dropping int, roughing the kicker against Colorado in 2001 Big 12 title game, Sark’s first game against OU where we blew a 28-7 lead."





@bevo barry : "With all due respect to those who picked Crabtree or Colt's Rose Bowl injury, I'm going with a several-year downer: Mack being hired by the United States Postal Service ... in other words, his mailing it in, barely going thru the motions of a head coach from 2006 until the end of his tenure, all the while collecting a cool 5 mil (more?) per year."





@HarlemHorn : "Having to pretend that my friends who went to literally any other school in the B12 didn’t move to an absolute sh**hole. Seriously, it’s like they chose the worst possible places to put a college, and put them all together…"





Best 12 Memories





@Change My Name : "Best was the 04 conference championship. We brought flasks into Reliant with a drinking game in mind (every time we score, turnover, etc.). We ran out of booze real fast."





@hornsince69 : "1st and last Big 12 football championship games.😉"





@Yaomingjr : "First Big12 championship game in St Louis vs Nebraska ... Big12 championship game in Houston vs Colorado in 2005 ... 2023 game vs Tech = blowout and video mocking Big12 commissioner played in 2nd half ... Countless Big 12 basketball games when Rick Barnes was in his prime. TJ Ford - Aldridge - Buckman - DJ .................- vs KU, OU, Ok State, A&M, Tech (Bobby Knight), K State, Iowa State."





@harpethhorn1 : "2008 win over #1 Oklahoma 45-35. Colt, Orakpo and Shipley led a total team effort. Great day."





@Smootus : "Winning almost every sport on the way out the door…. Runner up having to sit in silence as OU looked terrible in post season football play."





@AustinTransplant : "My best memory of the Big 12 that I had was the first Big 12 championship game with Nebraska. The entire country was saying we were going to get killed, including our own coach. The Corn Huskers were favored by 21. In a pre game interview, James Brown was asked about his thoughts and he offered, "Maybe we will win by 21 points." My buddy got married that day and we were all sitting around in our tuxedos watching the game at the Hyatt downtown. The Horns showed up and kicked ass. Loved that freaking day."





@HALOMAN : "Beating Nebraska for the first title as a high point. Beating Aggroids in the last game rates up there as well."





@cltig : "Owning Nebraska and being owned by KSU for many of the years of the Big 12 are good/bad on the spectrum."





@MikeCorleone : "Some of the best involve Nebraska. Upset them as a huge underdog to win the first Big 12 title. Then beat them I believe nine out of ten times, when they often had the better team. And they went away crying to a conference that was a bad fit."





@StrosBros : "One of the best was VY's pump fake at OKState 15 yards beyond the LOC and the DB falling for it. Another was Tuker's dagger in the (at the time) final UT v aggie game. 1 second left on the clock against Nebraska in the championship game. Maybe the #1 best for a Big 12 member is Ricky breaking the record against aggie."





@CS : "Not at the top of the list, but the Oklahoma State games in 2004 and 2005 were pretty awesome. In 2004, we were down 35-7 with 1:21 left in the first half. We won 56-35. In 2005, we were down 28-9 with 5:44 left in the first half. We won 47-28."





@csetherhorn : "Think pretty much consensus is the best moment was Roll Left...as a senior at Texas that year living just blocks from campus...after the game I sprinted...SPRINTED to the Drag along with thousands of new best friends and we didn't know what to do so we all ran to the stadium...closed...so we ran to Littlefield Fountain and splashed around and back to Drag and got on top of a City bus...also cool that we didn't destroy or turn over anything or set fire to any couches...controlled and kick ass chaos!"





@thisspaceforsale : "Jamal Charles hanging 214 on Nebraska. . .in the 4th quarter."









@rjenk : "Best is 2005. Football and baseball."





@smithd17 : "The 2004 comeback against Okla State and Tuckers kick in last Aggie game!"





@styrbjorn : "Highlight would be the entire 2005 MNC season, watching VY that year was just an amazing ride. He was the football equivalent of prime Michael Jordan, you just knew he was going to score whenever he needed to."





@ndennis25 : "We entered - we won. We left - we took the trophy with us."





@drunk randoke : "Booing Yormark on the way out."





@Guy Smiley : "My favorite Big12 memory is when we gave Yormark a big juicy shit burger to eat by blowing out Tech, and then blowing out OSU for the conference title. Him handing the title to Sark was perfection."





@LonghornLeghorn :"Getting the faaaaak out of this two-bit conference."





@hooked76 : "Beating Nebraska in Lincoln and breaking their home streak, of course sending Aggy packing is the top."





@bevo barry : "Of course the 2005 natty was best, but I'd like to nominate a second best: the victory over the Suckeyes in Columbus that same year. I went to that game; leading up to it the Ohio State fans were supremely arrogant and confident, claiming that the Horns would shake in their boots when they walked into "the Shoe, at night". I heard and read those damn four words a thousand times before the game. And when we were actually there, my son, best friend, and I were taunted repeatedly pre-game and at the stadium. Hell, in the first quarter I was taking a leak and the guy in line behind me let loose with this barrage of obscenities directed not at the Horns but at George W. Bush! WTF??? I was like, "can't a brother take a piss in peace???" As we all lovingly recall, Superman, with a little help from J. Charles and Limas Sweed, shut those mofos' pie-holes CLOSED!"





@Malibuhorn : "Some great memories listed above, but let's include the fact that Eddie Reese won every single Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship from the day we entered to the conference to the day he left and same for the program. I live in Fort Worth and every time I've ever seen someone wearing a TCU Swimimng and Diving shirt around, I always ask, "Is this the year TCU finishes 2nd in the Big 12?" Winning the conference was never on the table."





@W. E. Henley : "One of my absolute favorite moments was a crappy Texas team going into Lincoln and whipping a heavily-favored Nebraska team that spent a lot of time and effort telling anyone who would listen that revenge was going to be sweet. They brought all their alumni back for that game, and lost to Garrett Gilbert."





@The Sundance Kid : "Kindle's hit on Tech QB was one of the best besides VY's two Rose Bowl performances."





@Silencam : "Good memory: Abe Lemons was the Texas coach and Eddie Sutton was the Arkansas coach. Johnny Moore set up a charge away from the ball with a few seconds left before halftime. Sutton grabbed his jersey. Abe went absolutely apesh*t and I am convinced he would have hit Sutton if his assistant coach didn’t grab him. “ I’ll tear off his Sunday suit” was Abe’s comment after the game. Anyway, the very next year the arena was packed and began a standing ovation “boo” when Sutton came out on the court before the game. Sutton, I kid you not, threw up a “hook”em” and most of the rowdiness disappeared….. "





@willgolding92 : “Embrace the Hate” Tour to close out time in conference in dominant fashion, including a win over the most successful team over the last decade in the SEC and getting the new baseball coach ahead of the move to the new conference."





@alhecht : "One of best for me was Dicker the Kicker over OU."





It is time to create new memories in the SEC.





Out with the old and in with the new.





Bring on Pitbull.





See ya, Big 12.