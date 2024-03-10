Psychologists tell us that to-do lists are very beneficial for people to accomplish tasks. They lessen stress about tasks, increase productivity and provide a sense of accomplishment when you cross one off.

The 2024 Texas Longhorn football team can now cross one task off their list. Winter conditioning? Check.

The Longhorns have wrapped up the grueling winter conditioning and are heading home for spring break. When they get back, they’ll get back to work on the next phase of the 2024 season, spring practice, and that brings a whole new set of tasks on the to-do list.