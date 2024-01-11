(Ketch)

* I've continued to work the phones, DMs, emails ... you name it ... and no rock I've tried to look under has produced any strong suggestion that there's anything to worry about with Steve Sarkisian and Alabama. Two different Alabama sources have told me in the last hour that Washington's Kalen DeBoer and Florida State's Mike Norvell are the two names that are at the forefront of what they are hearing from their own sources.

* What this Alabama coaching search has done more than anything else with regards to Sarkisian is significantly elevate agent Jimmy Sexton's ability to leverage the success of this season and the Saban departure to create the best set of terms possible for his client (Sarkisian). Multiple sources have confirmed all day that Sarkisian is going to come out of this with one of the best contracts in college football. From the Texas side of this, there's a sense that they want to give Sarkisian a contract that leaves no doubt about the school's commitment to him, while at the same time not doing something stupid like the Aggies did with Jimbo Fisher.

* The word on the street is that one of Texas' strongest advocates for Sarkisian to stay in Austin comes from his own wife. One Alabama source texted me today that "Austin >>>>>> Tuscaloosa when it comes to his wife."

* One source indicated this weekend that if Quinn Ewers had any doubt at all about Sarkisian's plans to continue in Austin, he could have waited through the weekend before announcing and it's not an accident that he didn't wait.

* While we still wait for a final decision on Jahdae Barron on whether he will return to Texas for the 2024 season, the number I was given midweek as a guesstimate of his return to Texas was …

