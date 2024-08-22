PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcyUFNWUVhFVE4nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

The TCH War Room: A shocker from Jonah Williams?

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

(Ketch)

5 things to get us started ...

* @Suchomel will have more in his section, but I haven't heard anything this week to dampen spirits with regard to Galveston Ball do-it-all star Jonah Williams ending up in burnt orange this week. From what I've gathered, there's more confidence with Williams and Jaime Ffrench than any super blue-chip prospect that the Longhorns have been in on in this cycle. One person commented last week that a miss on Williams would translate to everyone having a terrible read on the pulse of things.

* Stay tuned for a major NIL announcement on Monday. It's probably the most important UT announcement since the launch of the Texas One Fund.

* Only the arrival of Xavier Worthy in 2021 tops the August buzz in the last 10 years (from incoming wide receivers) that Silas Bolden has created this month. I can't wait to see him in person because he's been a guy that everyone I've spoken with this month has made a point of bringing up.

* Asked a source this week to name the player from camp that hasn't been talked about enough and was told ...

