(Ketch)

5 things to get us started ...

* @Suchomel will have more in his section, but I haven't heard anything this week to dampen spirits with regard to Galveston Ball do-it-all star Jonah Williams ending up in burnt orange this week. From what I've gathered, there's more confidence with Williams and Jaime Ffrench than any super blue-chip prospect that the Longhorns have been in on in this cycle. One person commented last week that a miss on Williams would translate to everyone having a terrible read on the pulse of things.

* Stay tuned for a major NIL announcement on Monday. It's probably the most important UT announcement since the launch of the Texas One Fund.

* Only the arrival of Xavier Worthy in 2021 tops the August buzz in the last 10 years (from incoming wide receivers) that Silas Bolden has created this month. I can't wait to see him in person because he's been a guy that everyone I've spoken with this month has made a point of bringing up.

* Asked a source this week to name the player from camp that hasn't been talked about enough and was told ...

- Want to read the rest of the War Room? Simply CLICK HERE.

- Not yet a subscriber? CLICK HERE to sign up and get 60% off your first year!