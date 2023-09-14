(Ketch)

* How big of a win was it on the NIL front following the Alabama win this week? The good news is that a couple hundred people signed up this week following the win to the Texas One Fund. The bad news is that fewer people signed up than directly following the commitment of Colin Simmons back in August. Just as a reminder, if you want to sign up for the Texas One Fund, click here.

* I'm told that the Longhorns will absolutely have an active eye for action in the Portal this off-season for immediate contributors at key positions of concern. Steve Sarkisian is always going to build through high school recruiting, but I'm told his eyes have been opened to the Portal after looking at impacts within his own team, but also elsewhere across the country.

* Things continue to look exceptional in the recruitment of Mater Dei offensive lineman Brandon Baker, who is set to announce his commitment on Sunday, September 24th.

* In addition to Baker, I had one source this week tell me that he believes the battle to win the recruitment of Mater Dei 2025 running back (and potential 5-star) Jordan Davison is between "Texas and Texas". Another person from the burnt orange sector described Davison as a guy that has indicated to the Texas staff of how strongly he is leaning to the Longhorns. "It might be too strong to call him a silent, but it's probably not miles away, either," one source texted me on Thursday.

* It's not just the Texas side of Ryan Wingo's recruitment that is very confident in the Longhorns landing the 5-star receiver, but I was told this week that in-state foe Missouri knows that it has serious ground to make up on the Longhorns before signing day. "The last thing we needed was for Texas to beat Bama," a Missouri-based source told me. "We were in trouble before that happened.

* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian revealed to the media on Thursday that quarterback Quinn Ewers asked if he could have a players-only meeting on Tuesday. After hearing Ewers’ reasoning, Sarkisian gave his quarterback the green light to proceed.I was told Ewers saw the videos of his teammates ...

