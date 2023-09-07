(Anwar)

* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a calculated approach to his team’s road trip to Alabama this weekend. I was told Sarkisian is doing everything in his power to ensure Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers does not do too much against the Crimson Tide. Sarkisian has encouraged the players to view this contest like another road game. He wants Ewers to remain calm as he enters the biggest road game of his college career and is optimistic his team will follow the quarterback’s lead.

“Quinn's had a really good week,” Sarkisian said. “I think he has a firm understanding of the game plan and what we're trying to do, whether it's our base stuff, there’s third-down, fourth-down, and obviously the red area. It's tough to go beat teams like that on the road without your quarterback playing well. Hopefully, we can find a rhythm for him and create some opportunities to take some shots, and that rapport with his receivers can shine through because you've got to play a complete game. You can't be a one-dimensional team. Like I said, I think we're a really versatile team. I think Alabama's a very versatile team. Both teams can win games a variety of ways, but naturally, you need a complete game to go and to try to win a game like this.”

* Everyone inside the building is aware of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s scrambling ability. According to Alabama, “Jalen Milroe has accumulated 222 yards on 30 carries across his two career starts and the Arkansas matchup last season when he took over before halftime for Bryce Young. Milroe is averaging 7.4 yards per carry and has recorded three touchdowns as a rusher with scores from three, 21, and 13 yards.”

However, the biggest question mark about Milroe entering this game is his passing ability. The redshirt sophomore accounted for five touchdowns, including two rushing and three passing, in the season-opener against Middle Tennessee State. The staff has a plan of attack as relates to Milroe. Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and Sarkisian have a strategy they believe will work. Without getting into details, Milroe will need to beat Texas with his arm.

* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Cole Hutson was practicing with the team this week. Barring a setback, those inside the building expect Hutson to start against Alabama on Saturday.

* ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on whether Ewers’ deep passing ability in Sarkisian’s offense is key to this year’s game …

“Last year, I think a lot of people wondered how that offense would do against Alabama, and I think a lot of people were, I know I was, kind of taken back in that first quarter when the ball was just flying all over the place. And Quinn, to me, he was in a real rhythm there early prior to that injury and that hit by Dallas Turner. Who knows what would've happened if he stayed in the game. My point is I think Sark had something going there and it would've been fun to see that battle throughout the whole game. I don't personally take a lot away from the Rice game. I think when you have week two, a Behemoth, I don't think you really do a whole lot with all due respect to Rice. I think it's really more about getting some people out there, the depth rotating guys around, getting a lot of people to have a chance to go out and show what they can do. But you know Sark, I mean, he's holding things back.

“He's not going to show what he's going to do now. The line of scrimmage is a reality. I mean they’ve got to protect better, especially on third down. They don't have the luxury of being in Austin this time around with the crowd behind them. Alabama, when their fans feel threatened, that is a really good atmosphere and very challenging on the quarterback and offensive line. I don't know if enough people really talk about their setting, but again, they've had a lot of great years and when they play a team, they know they're going to handle, maybe it's an okay atmosphere, but when they feel that it's a big game, they can be a difference in the game. So how they handle that for the first time, even though it's a veteran O line and a veteran quarterback, that'll be very different than it was a year ago. So I'm anxious to see how they handle that and see if they can get out of 3rd-and-7, 3rd-and-8. What they do on first and second I think will be critical to their success this week.”

To read the rest of the War Room, including some key recruiting notes, CLICK HERE.

Not yet a subscriber? Simply CLICK HERE to sign up for all the insider notes.