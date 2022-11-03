Six things to get us started...

1. Things have been quiet on the Colton Vasek front. I've had sources this week tell me that a flip tp Texas will eventually occur, while others have gone radio silent since his unofficial visit a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, I checked with an OU friend./source on Thursday and he described the situation "up in the air". There's a feeling that OU has definitely been positioning itself to make a quick move should he ultimately make a move. Overall, this continues to feel like a situation that is trending UT's way, but there's no question that we're in a bit of a holding pattern.

2. On the Malik Muhammad front. I said it earlier in the week, but it's complicated. He's made no secret that the NIL side of things will play a healthy role in his decision-making process and when it comes to NIL stuff, nothing is ever completely cut and dry. Frankly, there's a mixture of messages, but there is a sense ...

Want to read the rest of this jam-packed War Room? Simply click HERE!

Not a subscriber? Click HERE to sign up today!