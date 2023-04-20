(From Anwar)

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff did not waste any time addressing an area that needed improvement.

Former Minnesota defensive lineman Trill Carter committed to Texas earlier this week. Carter is listed as 6-foot-2, 300-pounds, and has two years of eligibility remaining after starting 24 games over the past two seasons. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2022 after collecting 19 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and 1½ sacks. Carter reportedly visited Ohio State, Louisville, Arkansas, and Illinois after entering the transfer portal.

Here is what Ketchum said about Carter after the defensive tackle committed to Texas:

Player he reminds me of: Ashton Dorsey

Why it matters: The Texas coaches clearly desired a little more depth up front and Carter certainly provides that. Perhaps he's not an upgrade of Byron Murphy, but he is an upgrade of Vernon Broughton or anyone else the Texas staff would otherwise be looking at one of their rotational interior players. The difference between a Murphy-Carter vs. Murphy-everyone else is/was such that the Texas coaches felt like this was a move they had to make.

Expectations: Expect him to be a heavy rotation with Bryon Murphy at one of the defensive tackle spots. He's not going to be all-conference in all likelihood, but his presence does improve Texas inside on defense.

After checking in with my sources this week, it is safe to say everyone inside the building is thrilled with the addition of Carter.

I was told Carter fits in “perfectly” from an experience and rotational standpoint. Carter has played in 32 games during the past three seasons at Minnesota. Carter is probably not a threat to play ahead of Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat. However, he has started in more games than any current Longhorn interior defensive lineman.

Here are the numbers:

Sweat – 48 games played (nine starts)

Alfred Collins – 34 games (six starts)

Carter – 32 games (24 starts)

Vernon Broughton – 27 games (one start)

Murphy – 25 (two starts)

Aaron Bryant – two games

Sydir Mitchell – zero games

In addition, I was told Texas wanted an interior defensive lineman who could fit in Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense and allow the Longhorns to keep a rotation everyone within the building wants.

I was not told Carter’s place on the depth chart. Nevertheless, it appears Carter will have a significant role in the defensive line rotation this season.

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy stole the show during Texas’ recent Orange-White Game.

Quinn Ewers was praised throughout the offseason for his new focus and commitment to excellence. Last season was a learning year for Ewers. After realizing what it took to become an elite quarterback, Ewers began to work harder, study more film, change his diet, and has evolved into a quarterback Sarkisian recently praised.

“At the end of every year, like I'm going to have next week at the end of every spring, we try to try to meet with every player on our team and give them, A, what are their strengths that we see, what are maybe some of the weaknesses that they have, and then what do they need to work on to improve on those weaknesses,” Sarkisian said after the spring game. “Some of those things are on the field things. Some of those things are in the weight room. Some of those things are in the classroom, so on and so forth. When it was Quinn and we had the meeting and we had the dialogue and everybody got on the same page with okay what is the next step is going to look like for you? I think he dove right into it.

“It started in January. I think that he really devoted himself to the weight room. Obviously, his diet, his nutrition, his just overall understanding of the offense, and I think it shows. He looked very comfortable today. And that's not having a real like gameplan going into the game. You're just kind of running plays in a spring game. The fact that I think he's going to be even more dialed in when we actually gameplan and what we're trying to attack to get after people, I think that he's going to be a more confident player and one that I think is going to instill belief in his teammates, coaches, and our entire organization that, hey, that's our guy and he's going to make the plays when his number is called.”

Murphy took over the spotlight that was on Arch Manning after he completed 9-of-13 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown during the spring game. Everyone inside the building was enthusiastic about Murphy’s performance.

I was told in addition to having a big-time arm, Murphy has a natural feel for the passing game. The areas that impressed many people are Murphy’s anticipation, throwing window ability, match-up recognition, and velocity on throws. Those are traits that were on display throughout the spring.

Another aspect of Murphy that has so many people giddy is his ...

