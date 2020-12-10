Orangebloods - The Texas Card House War Room (About Urban Meyer...)

Urban Meyer spoke publicly on Thursday about whether or not he has a desire to coach again.

We dissect his comments plus have notes from Texas sources about why Meyer is apparently off the table, whether or not Texas might try to make another run at him, and what might happen between Tom Herman and Chris Del Conte in the meantime.

We also have recruiting notes as Texas pushes towards next week's early signing period, and a key hoops recruiting note.

READ THE REST OF THE WAR ROOM HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)

Not an Orangebloods.com member? Take advantage of our special promo below and receive 50% off the first year of a new subscription and get some FREE gear.

CLICK HERE AND ENTER PROMO CODE OB2020