Orangebloods - The Texas Card House War Room (The latest ...)

The latest as Steve Sarkisian works to fill out his coaching staff. Who is in play? Which names should fans be focused on?

Sark met with the board of the Texas High School Coaching Association and met with a large number of Texas lettermen. We have an update on those visits as well.

We have profiles on all the new coaches that are heading to Austin.

We have recruiting updates on a number of the Horns' top targets, including some top-flight running backs and one of the country's best quarterbacks.

Not to be outdone, we have a hoops update as ell.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)

Not an Orangebloods.com member? Click HERE and use the promo code SarkStaff50 to receive a 50% offf your first year.