* After hearing that next week could be the time we see Colin Simmons (and possibly even Kobe Black) announce commitments for Texas, I'm now being told that the timeline for those commitments is more likely to occur in August than July. No specifics were given. Just passing along what I heard...

* Had a source this week glow about the work being put in this off-season by Xavier Worthy. "You wish everyone worked out as much and as hard as he works out," the source said. "His mission is to be great all the time. I think he wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about being great. He's definitely the best version of him that we've seen since he's been here. If he stays healthy and Quinn (Ewers) stays healthy, he's going to break records this season."

* I checked in with several sources to inquire about summer workouts and continue to hear great things about Texas freshman defensive back Derek Williams. From the moment Williams arrived on campus, he turned heads. I reported on June 15 that Williams caught the attention of this staff. When I asked people inside of the building who has been standing out lately, once again, Williams was the first player mentioned. I was told Williams looks great and has big-time skills. In addition, one source praised his football IQ, which says a lot considering he has only been on campus a few weeks. From what I can tell, Williams has a chance to compete for playing time this season. Even if Williams has to start on special teams, he is quickly carving out a role as a contributor this season.

* Another impressive player is receiver Isaiah Neyor. I was told Neyor “looks great” and is playing like the receiver who was going to start last season before a torn ACL prevented him from playing in 2022. Neyor is fully participating in practice without any limitations. I was told Neyor is at 100 percent and the competition within the Longhorn receiving room is fierce.

* Are we about to see the rarity that is a player decommitting from one school, only to recommit later on? Sure feels like it. Daingerfield athlete Aeryn Hampton, a one-time Texas pledge, is set to announce his choice between Texas and Alabama on Friday at 5 p.m. on the Rivals.com YouTube channel. We’ve had Texas as the team to beat ever since we talked to Hampton following his June 16 UT official visit, and I’ve heard nothing this week that has me changing my opinion. Hampton has been an interesting one to track with previous commitments to Baylor and Texas, so he’s been known to change his mind. There’s always room for some late movement in this one but there’s confidence in Austin and Hampton himself has indicated to OB that Texas is in a strong position, so we continue to like UT’s chances.

