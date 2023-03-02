The conversation surrounding Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense with the start of spring practice only a few days away is much different than last year’s dialogue.

Last season, the biggest question was if Texas would have standout defensive players. Linebacker was an area of concern. The defensive line was questionable. Nobody on the defense had a consistent impact season.

The question this offseason is which current defensive players have an opportunity to emerge into standouts this year.

So far, multiple players have stood out during winter conditioning.

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy II.

Edge Barryn Sorrell.

Defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe.

Defensive back Morice Blackwell Jr.

I was told each player has been impressive during winter conditioning. They have impressed the staff and are viewed as players who should have an impact this season if they continue to excel throughout offseason workouts.

Murphy’s ascension should not come as a surprise. Alex Dunlap tracked down Coburn at the NFL Scouting Combine and asked him what makes Murphy so good.

“He's hungry. He made me work. He made me fall in love with football again,” Coburn said. “He gave me poise and competition. Seeing how he moved. He's so fast. I've never seen anyone that quick and fast. So in control with his body. He made me want to be the same as him. To play just as good as him. Seeing that young dude just ball the way he does and how good he is. I just try to be a mentor to him the best way I can. I just can't wait to see how his future goes.

”The ascension of Bledsoe and Blackwell is something worth monitoring ...

