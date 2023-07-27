(Ketch)

* Sources close to the situation told us that there have been conversations between Texas and Gary Patterson, and there is an interest in Patterson returning to the program. We should have an answer on Patterson’s status in the next few days.

* The Longhorns continue to sit in a very good place in the recruitment of Santa Ana (Ca.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Brandon Baker. A source that communicated with Baker this week believes that the Longhorns are in the pole position in a race against Oregon and Ohio State. For all of the high blood pressure over what is and isn't happening on the NIL front in key battles for key prospects in the 2024 class, I can tell you with certainty that the NIL opportunities at Texas are playing a major role in UT's current positioning in his recruitment.

* I continue to be told that the Longhorns feel very, very good about where they stand with Baker, Colin Simmons and Kobe Black. Very good.

* I was chatting with one of the program's top NFL players via text in the last week and when I asked him which players he was most excited about, he named Xavier Worthy and Derek Williams. There's a lot of Williams stock that is being purchased by followers of the program.

(Anwar)

* Summer workouts wrapped up this week and players will hit the field for training camp on Wednesday. Many people inside the building believe this has been the most successful offseason of Steve Sarkisian’s three-year tenure at Texas. I was told this team is more cohesive than ever and has fewer bad seeds than the previous two squads. In fact, this is the first season Sarkisian and his staff does not have any players with attitudes that they hope will exit the program after the regular season. Apparently, this offseason has been a breath of fresh air, and the hope is this comradery translates to success on the field.

* I have been told throughout this offseason about the transformation of Quinn Ewers. He changed his diet, lost weight, pushed himself more in the gym, and focused on football throughout the offseason. There is another occurrence that we can add to the list of positives for Ewers. I was told Ewers recently ...

