* I reported on Thursday morning that Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was participating in practice this week, which meant there was optimism he would play this weekend. A few hours later, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Sanders was cleared to play against Oklahoma after sustaining a foot injury during a win against Kansas. I was told Sanders may not be at 100 percent, but people inside the building believe he can help the Longhorns against Oklahoma on Saturday.

* The same people are not as optimistic about cornerback Ryan Watts playing this week. As of Thursday, everyone inside the building had their fingers crossed, but he is definitely a game-time decision.

(Note from Ketchum: I had a source on Thursday also give a pessimistic view of Watts playing this week as well.)

* Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff spent the week stressing to their players to be ready to weather the storm on Saturday. I was told the staff told the Longhorns to expect the unexpected. They have prepared their team for several potential scenarios. I cannot share the game plan but know Sarkisian and his staff are ready for different looks on offense and defense.

* Overall, they have emphasized remaining calm in case Oklahoma catches them off-guard. They have told players to weather the storm, do not panic, trust each other, and know in-game adjustments will be made if necessary.

* Multiple people inside the building believe Saturday could be a huge day for this defensive line. They are cautiously optimistic.

* A lot of people have asked if Johntay Cook II should receive more playing time. I was told the staff believes Jordan Whittington is reliable, a blocking asset, and a special teams contributor. Plus, Whittington is a senior leader on Sarkisian’s team. One source told me, “There’s no need for Sarkisian to make a change. Think about it … who will Johntay compete against next year? Xavier will be gone. Adonai might leave. He’s the only freshman receiver getting real playing time. Johntay gets to learn without any pressure this year and he’s the man next year. What’s the problem?”

* I chatted with an NFL source this week, and he shared an interesting nugget.

There is at least one NFL general manager who believes Jonathon Brooks is the nation’s best running back. Quite honestly, I was not prepared to hear that this week. That person believes Brooks should enter the NFL draft after this season (his opinion, not mine) because the league covets running backs without a lot of miles. Brooks redshirted after his freshman season and this is his third year at Texas. More importantly, Brooks is excelling during his first season as a starter. Just file that nugget away for future use.

* I was texting with an NFL source with very good knowledge of Texas NFL draft prospects on Thursday ...

