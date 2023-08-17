(Geoff)

@Suchomel is going to touch on some of the recruiting names that I'm about to touch on, so enjoy a double scoop of discussion on a few of the five stars left on the vine in 2024 recruiting.

* Let's start with what I think is the best news I could possibly pass along... things continue to look very good in the quest for Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker. I'm reaching the stage where I'm going to be more than mildly surprised if Texas doesn't land him.

* Maybe things aren't quite as confident in the pursuit of 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo, but confidence is still really high. From what I can gather, Wingo and his family are very excited about the opportunities in Austin at every turn, on and off the field. The Texas coaching staff is going out of its way to not apply pressure on Wingo and it's an attitude that has connected with the family. There's an alternative universe out there where the Texas interest in Wingo could be used as leverage in a play for Missouri, but I get the sense that Texas believes Wingo is being very genuine when expressing his growing desire to play in Austin.

* Texas is working hard on Acadiana, La. defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, but it sounds like the confidence meter on him isn't quite as high as Baker and Wingo. That's not to say that Texas isn't going to get McKinley, rather it's to point out that there's still work to do and things might not quite be at the levels of Wingo and Baker.

* Just as a reminder, there is a lot of confidence that ...

--- Want to read the rest of the War Room? Simply CLICK HERE for the full report.

--- Not yet a subscriber? CLICK HERE to sign up today and join the fun!