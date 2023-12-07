(Ketch)

* Let's start off with some Portal discussion. The Texas coaching staff and the football program as a whole seem much better aggressively planned than in previous seasons and I think it's going to likely lead to the best Portal class that the Longhorns have signed since the beginning of the Portal era.

* A couple of important notes that need to be understood. The Texas coaches know of players that haven't yet entered the Portal, but are leaning towards doing so, but there are also names that keep entering the Portal that have changed some tentative previous planning. It has made some of the plan-making very ... *dramatic pause* ... fluid.

* Keep in mind that there is probably a large list of players that will eventually hit the Portal, but they haven't yet entered because they don't want to be bothered non-stop by recruiters or they've been asked by the schools they are planning to transfer into to wait until the end of the Portal window to officially enter so that those schools don't have to hang on for dear life once other schools learn about the looming entry into the Portal.

* As we go through each position, let's start with the quarterback position. YES, ARCH MANNING IS HAPPY AND NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I REPEAT FOR THOSE OF YOU IN THE VERY BACK ... ARCH MANNING IS HAPPY AND NOT GOING ANYWHERE. All eyes will remain on Maalik Murphy, but there's no true sense of what his final decision will be once this season is over. There's still a lot of hope that he will remain with the Longhorns, but everyone seems to understand that patience is a practice that is more easily talked about than executed.

* A couple of notes on the running back side of things. First, I haven't heard of the Longhorns being in the mix with any of the running backs that have hit the market from the sources that I've communicated with. Second, there is speculation out there on the Portal streets from non-Texas sources that things could get interesting after the bowl season. One set of rumors that we heard from a non-Texas source last week was that Jaydon Blue might test the Portal waters and if he was to leave, Boise State star Ashton Jeanty (originally from Frisco Lone Star) might come in. I've come across nothing of substance that would suggest there's anything true about this rumor (Jeanty has pledged to return to Boise this week), but I wanted to cite it to give you an example of the kind of stuff we're coming across on a daily basis.

* Speed, speed and more speed. The Longhorns are looking for game-breakers to replace the anticipated loss of Xavier Worthy. This is perhaps the most fluid of the position groups that the Longhorns are targeting because of what might still happen with new names entering the Portal and names that have continued to enter the Portal by the day. Yes, there is very definite interest in South Carolina transfer Juice Wells, but I've been told not to go completely all-in on the Wells hype train because there are other names that could hit the Portal that would possibly rank higher on the internal wish list. Sit tight and keep an eye on that Portal doorway.

(p.s. - One name to keep an eye on is Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden, who entered the Portal on Thursday evening.)

* It's been very quiet on the tight end front thus far and that would seem to continue to indicate that things look very promising for the Longhorns as it relates to the return of both Ja'Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm in 2024. If we start to see the Longhorns targeting TEs in the Portal, that will be a big tell about the future of Sanders.

* There's nothing to see on the offensive line side of things, which shouldn't be a shock when you consider the young depth itching to get on the field and the fact that Kyle Flood hasn't had an interest in the transfer market since he arrived.

* The defensive line is paramount to what the Longhorns would like to accomplish in the Portal. While there's a lot of speculation about the A&M interior defensive linemen that have hit the Portal ...

