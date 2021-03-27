Orangebloods - Thoughts and notes on UT's hoops coaching search...

Since the news first broke Shaka Smart was set to become the next Marquette head coach, things have been generally quiet. Actually, they've been really quiet. I don't think the news of Shaka taking the job caught anyone off guard (one source told me he heard Smart was actually at Marquette days ago interviewing, but haven't confirmed that). As we've said, it was the preferred outcome and viewed as the best solution for all parties. Plus, these things don't suddenly happen by accident, especially in the world of college basketball recruiting where calculated moves and dominoes are constantly considered. There had been whispers about Shaka and Marquette for a while prior to he deal being completed, but perhaps how quickly it all came together was a tad surprising.



Speaking of dominoes, Smart and Chris Beard...



