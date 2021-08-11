Three programs standing out to 2023 Rivals100 WR Johntay Cook II
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns staff hosted a number of top prospects for their BBQ and pool party event to end the month of July. Commits and priority targets were invited to the 40 Acres to meet with the coaching staff, be around other recruits, and enjoy some time on the University of Texas campus.
DeSoto playmaker and class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II was one of several elite players in Austin for the unofficial visit. Cook has been a regular visitor to Texas and has been a top target for the new Longhorns staff since Sarkisian took over the reins back in January.
Cook explained that he has a great relationship with the UT coaches and joked that they will call him at 11:59:59 p.m. on the day that coaches can first call 2023 recruits, which is September 1. While the DeSoto standout said that he is no rush to make a decision, he pointed out that Director of Recruiting Brandon Harris has been one of the members of the Longhorns staff that is pushing for his commitment.
“Coach B. Harris told me (that I can be the start to their 2023 class) and asked me when I am coming home,” Cook said. “It’s still a little bit too early for me. I just want to make sure that I make the right move and weigh all of my options.”
The Southeastern Conference officially extended membership invitations to both Texas and Oklahoma on the day that Cook made his last trip to the Forty Acres. While that may not be the determining factor in his decision, Cook did say that it caught his attention.
“That’s going to be big,” Cook said regarding Texas moving to the SEC. “Because, like, you get to go to Texas and play in the SEC. So, I mean, it can’t get better than that.”
Cook touched on his relationship with quarterback Arch Manning, who was recently named the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by Rivals. Both are priority targets for the Texas staff in next year’s cycle, and both were on campus in June. The explosive wideout said that he and Arch “talk every day.”
Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M are the three main programs that are sticking out to Cook the most at this point in the process. Cook visited Tuscaloosa and College Station over the summer, in addition to multiple trips to Austin. The Rivals100 wideout hopes to make a decision by next May.