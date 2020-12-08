Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch... (Bijan, OL, Ehlinger and much more)

Credit Tom Herman. Clearly, the focus was on Kansas State, and the Longhorns delivered the most surprising performance of the season when they, finally, pounded an inferior opponent with a dominant offensive performance.



The offense was dominant thanks in large part to Bijan Robinson doing five-star things and a solid, encouraging performance from the Texas offensive line. The Kansas State edition of Three Things After a Rewatch:



1) Kansas State learned early tacking Bijan Robinson was going to be about as much fun as a Manhattan winter. I guess the linebacker flying by Robinson while he used a little jump cut had the quarterback or maybe didn’t see the freshman as he lowered his pads behind the offensive line.

My favorite thing about watching Robinson run might be his acceleration when he plants and cuts behind the line of scrimmage. He reads the blocks here beautifully and shows impressive agility as he makes himself smaller to burst through a hole and eventually run by everyone for a touchdown.

Another great example of Robinson surveying the blocking landscape, planting, and getting upfield. Notice two things: how low Robinson gets when he gathers himself to cut and sprint upfield and how little movement he wastes when he barely slows down at all to make to make a tackler miss with a cut.

Speaking of making defenders miss, Robinson jukes this defender so badly the poor guy doesn’t even get a finger on him despite being about a yard away when Robinson makes the catch. I’ve been crying out for Texas to use Robinson more in the passing game and it did it well against Kansas State.

Earlier, Texas used the freshman from Arizona in the screen game and was rewarded. My favorite thing about this play is watching freshman Jake Majors move in space; that’s a really athletic offensive lineman who is light on his feet.