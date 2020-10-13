Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch... (Bijan the featured back?; Texas pass game)

What happened after the game, which produced one of the most powerful images associated with Texas and Texas Football of my lifetime, pushed the actual game against Oklahoma to the back of the brain. So, I imagine many of you, for a myriad of reasons, probably don’t have as much interest in this story as normal.



And one of those reasons: the game, through about three-and-a-half quarters, was a bad football game driven more by mistakes and questions than great play. Then, overtime happened, and... yeah... the Okalhoma edition of Three Things After a Rewatch:



(Note: Unlike previous installments that included three defined themes with some bonus clips, this game was so choppy, uneven, and jumbled I’ve decided to simply choose 20 clips, in sequential order, with added commentary.)

1) Texas safety B.J. Foster has been the target of some harsh but fair criticism for his play to begin the season, especially after he quit on his team during the season-opener against UTEP. Against Oklahoma, Foster was arguably the best player on the field for the first quarter, which included an excellent read and tackle on a key third-and-goal play to prevent OU from turning Keaontay Ingram’s fumble into a touchdown.

2) Oklahoma knew it could exploit UT’s zone coverage with certain plays and particularly the left side of the defense. The route design puts the linebacker and safety into a predicament because Marvin Mims, on a slight delay, comes from the other side of the formation after an underneath out route from the running back, vertical from the outside receiver, and deeper crossing route from the opposite slot create a pocket to attack in the zone.



Remember this play because you’ll see something very similar to end the game. Actually, you'll see the exact same play.