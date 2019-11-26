More than any other game this season, Texas at Baylor proved to be the most perplexing rewatch, and for Longhorn fans, the one they probably want to bury the most.



Full disclosure: I didn’t really know where to go with this week’s story after watching the game again. The mental fatigue watching this team right now is very real. I knew I wanted to specifically focus on the offense because the defense, for the most part, did its job and did so by doing a lot of the things I’ve recently outlined. Meanwhile, the offense was a mess. So, I’m just going to present a bunch of plays with some commentary on each.



Let’s take a look back at Baylor with Three Things After a Rewatch: