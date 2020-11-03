Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch... (let's all appreciate Ossai's performance)

If we’re ranking most unlikely paths to a road upset over a top 10 team, the Longhorns picked one of the unlikeliest. Texas gained just 3.8 yards per play, gifted OSU 142 penalty yards, ran 16 fewer plays, and finished 2-of-15 on third down. Texas somehow escaped in overtime even though it was plus-four in turnovers.



Finding focus areas from a second watch of last Saturday’s steal in Stillwater isn’t difficult. Bijan Robinson again stood out as the clear lead back option; Sam Ehlinger was again off the mark as a passer for a significant amount of the game; the corners committed penalty after penalty in what appeared to be a costly error in coaching technique; Jake Smith came alive and Ehlinger turned into a playmaker at the perfect time; effort and competitiveness were generally good from kickoff to walk-off.



A player stood out above the rest, though. When I watch games again and grab clips for this weekly feature, it’s not often I’m presented with an opportunity to highlight a non-quarterback for the entire story. Joseph Ossai was that guy against Oklahoma State.



I can’t recall the last time seeing a defensive performance as productive, impressive, determined and consistent as Ossai’s was. Let’s shine a spotlight on what makes him special:

Ossai might have returned a fumble for a touchdown if his teammate didn't trip him.

1) Oklahoma State did what Oklahoma State does on offense, which meant leaving Ossai unblocked at times in the run game opposite his side in hopes the other play action would keep him honest.



So, he was able to make tackle…

after tackle...

after tackle because I suppose a couple earlier in the game wasn't enough to dissuade Oklahoma State's thinking.

And here’s what separates Ossai from 99% of other college football players: his motor never stops. As you’ll see illustrated more powerfully below, it doesn’t matter what happened to Ossai the previous play. Yes, he was blocked at times throughout the Oklahoma State game even a couple occasions when he was planted on his ass. However, even when Ossai is blocked, he still finds ways to make plays.

This is a good example of engaging a lineman, quickly diagnosing the play while keeping arms extended to prevent losing the battle, and using strength to rip away from the block as the ball carrier approaches. Notice how Ossai engages the lineman near his numbers before then using his length and strength to push upwards and prevent himself from being handled.