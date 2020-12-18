 Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch... looking ahead to 2021's returning players
Three Things After a Rewatch... looking ahead to 2021's returning players

Dustin McComas • Orangebloods
The 2020 regular season is complete, although it wouldn’t be 2020 with some bizarre possibilities earlier this week. If Oklahoma or Iowa State because of COVID-19 issues couldn't participate in the upcoming Big 12 Championship Game, the Longhorns, by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker, would have replaced the opponent and play for the league title. Crazy? Absolutely. But it literally just happened in the Pac-12. Keep in mind Oklahoma State, the team Texas holds the tiebreaker over, is 6-3 and Texas just 5-3. So very 2020. Anyway, onward towards a bowl game... I think?

I know Texas fans are currently thrilled and looking ahead following a few days of Chris Del Conte’s botched statement and numerous opt outs ahead of whatever bowl Texas plays in. What does the future look like at Texas? I don’t know for certain, but I did look back at this season’s film work to find highlights of some players expected to play a meaningful role in 2021.

Let’s take a look:

--- Sure, it was UTEP, but freshman Alfred Collins immediately showed why he's a rare blend of size, strength, quickness and athleticism.

--- Again, it was UTEP. However, watching T’Vondre Sweat treat the guy trying to block him like a tackling dummy never gets old.

--- We didn’t get to see much of Hudson Card this season, but what we saw against UTEP was a very intriguing and exciting glimpse of his elite athleticism. More RPO in the future if Card is the guy in 2021? I think so.

--- Christian Jones had an up-and-down sophomore season, his first as a starter. Considering he’s still new to the position and new to football relative to his peers, I think Texas fans should be encouraged by his future; there were more ups than downs once Jones settled in. This play against TCU was a great example of what he’s capable of...

