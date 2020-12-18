Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch... looking ahead to 2021's returning players

Three Things After a Rewatch... looking ahead to 2021's returning players
The 2020 regular season is complete, although it wouldn’t be 2020 with some bizarre possibilities earlier this week. If Oklahoma or Iowa State because of COVID-19 issues couldn't participate in the upcoming Big 12 Championship Game, the Longhorns, by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker, would have replaced the opponent and play for the league title. Crazy? Absolutely. But it literally just happened in the Pac-12. Keep in mind Oklahoma State, the team Texas holds the tiebreaker over, is 6-3 and Texas just 5-3. So very 2020. Anyway, onward towards a bowl game... I think?
I know Texas fans are currently thrilled and looking ahead following a few days of Chris Del Conte’s botched statement and numerous opt outs ahead of whatever bowl Texas plays in. What does the future look like at Texas? I don’t know for certain, but I did look back at this season’s film work to find highlights of some players expected to play a meaningful role in 2021.
Let’s take a look:
--- Sure, it was UTEP, but freshman Alfred Collins immediately showed why he's a rare blend of size, strength, quickness and athleticism.
--- Again, it was UTEP. However, watching T’Vondre Sweat treat the guy trying to block him like a tackling dummy never gets old.
--- We didn’t get to see much of Hudson Card this season, but what we saw against UTEP was a very intriguing and exciting glimpse of his elite athleticism. More RPO in the future if Card is the guy in 2021? I think so.
--- Christian Jones had an up-and-down sophomore season, his first as a starter. Considering he’s still new to the position and new to football relative to his peers, I think Texas fans should be encouraged by his future; there were more ups than downs once Jones settled in. This play against TCU was a great example of what he’s capable of...
