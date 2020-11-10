Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch... (the defense keeps improving)

This column is going to require a coffee sponsorship if Texas keeps up with the… slugfests? I suppose the college basketball term “rock fight” is more appropriate. Hey, a win is a win, and in all seriousness, the Texas defense is getting better. Yes, another watch reinforced West Virginia’s offense is that the numbers say it is – bad. But the signs of growth for the Longhorns on defense? Those are real.



Three things after a rewatch…

Joseph Ossai and the UT defense are playing at a much improved level. (photo: @TexasFootball)

1) What stood out to me most about the Texas defense was how many different players had individual moments of impressive play. It wasn’t just the usual suspects, although those guys made an impact. Imagine being handed the ball and seeing Joseph Ossai waiting unblocked. Heck, imagine not blocking Ossai. It happened.

Speaking of not being blocked, DeMarvion Overshown showed that safety speed flying through the open gap like a bullet train.

Texas was able to show different looks seemingly more often, like Ossai occasionally sprinting out to the flat in coverage, because the defensive line stepped up. It’s taken longer than I anticipated, but Moro Ojomo is slowly making his presence felt more often, and this was a big-man strength move. Ojomo looks like a young guy still understanding how to use his physical tools; he’s almost surprised for a split second he knocked the offensive tackle back as much as he did.