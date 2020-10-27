Orangebloods - Three Things After a Rewatch...(the defense was better, but the offense...)

This is how much I love y’all: I watched UT’s win over Baylor again and even paused to take videos and jot down notes of individual plays. Surely, this means the extra coffee I purchased and immediately consumed is a tax write off, right?



Anyway, it became obvious the Longhorns looked better on one side of the football than the other. While we do have to evaluate the performance with the context of Baylor’s lack of practices and games, the improvement Texas made on defense is still noticeable. Three things after a rewatch:



1) Sometimes, it’s obvious how a team – or in this case the defensive unit – will play from the first drive. So, when we saw the motor some big guys displayed on the first Baylor drive of the game, we should have expected a strong performance to follow.

If you want to know what separates Joseph Ossai from many others in college football, that clip above is a great example. Not only is he a great blend of quickness, speed, strength with pass-rushing and playmaking ability, no one on the field is ever going to play harder than him or with a better motor. Baylor’s Terrel Bernard is the same way, and that guy was everywhere on tape.



--- The effort extended to other areas on the defense as well. This is an outstanding job by Anthony Cook of giving himself up and playing so hard that he occupies two blockers to allow his teammates to stuff this bubble screen attempt.