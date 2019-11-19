Once again, Texas was in another tight game until the final seconds. However, it was on the wrong end of a last-second field goal this time, and more questions linger around the program as it heads into a road game at Baylor.



Let’s take a look back at Iowa State with Three Things After a Rewatch:



1) Sometimes, how a team starts says a lot…

Texas committed almost all the critical errors in last Saturday’s game, and started both halves in almost inexplicable fashion. Sometimes, how a team starts a game is very telling, and the Longhorns didn’t start well.



--- Texas wants to be the tougher, more physical team with the most effort. Beginning the first series like this wasn’t promising: