Orangebloods - Three Things Before a Rewatch... (how did Texas lose this game?)

To the surprise of no one reading this story, the Longhorns were in a close game decided by the fourth quarter’s final moments. They came up short. For Sam Ehlinger, it was unquestionably a heartbreaking, agonizing and frustrating end. For the Longhorns under Tom Herman, it was painfully fitting. We’ve seen similar before. Three things before a rewatch:

1) I’m still trying to process all the things that went into Texas leaving a win on the field. Make no mistake, the Longhorns should have won that football game. But poor decision after poor decision after poor decision set up a final poor decision and a long, missed field goal.



Frankly, anything else written today about the game will go almost completely unread because the decision-making, time management, and coaching to end an enormous game for Tom Herman and the program unfolded in a way to pour gasoline to the already raging flames of change.



That said, I’m going to pay especially close attention UT’s second-to-final drive to see what pre-snap looks Texas saw on the second-down blitz and what the landscape looked like on that third-down throw...



