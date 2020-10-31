Orangebloods - Three things before a rewatch... (Ossai with an all-time great performance)

Say what you will about Tom Herman and the 2020 Longhorns. But you can’t say this: they quit, and they don’t compete for four quarters. In what has become all too familiar under Herman, the Longhorns were in another very tight, one-possession game. And for the third time this season, they went to overtime. This time it wasn’t Texas making the costly penalties and errors and finding ways to lose the game. It was OSU. And Texas capitalized thanks in large part to one mammoth performance. Three things before a rewatch…

1) Joseph Ossai. Actually, Joseph motherfreaking Ossai. All season, he’s jumped out during live games, during rewatches, and during anything that includes Texas being on the field. Playing less than 100% today, Ossai played one of the best games I’ve seen from a Texas defensive player in a long time. He often couldn’t be blocked; he delivered very physical hits; he blew up running plays; he played with great intelligence; and he ended the game with a sack in overtime. Because of course he did.



It’s a treat to watch Ossai on film. I can’t wait to watch him during the upcoming week’s rewatch. He finished with 12 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble. And I bet that didn’t do his motor and effort justice.



2) That’s the good about the Texas defense, which was able to hold its own enough and capitalize on Spencer Edwards’ errors. The bad? I continue to watch Texas defensive backs almost with a bit of disbelief when a ball is thrown down the field against single coverage...



